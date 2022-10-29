Sligo Rovers to issue ‘lengthy bans’ to a number of individuals following clashes between fans during win over St Pats

Sligo Rovers say they will issue a number of lengthy bans to individuals identified on CCTV following clashes between fans of Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

There were ugly scenes at The Showgrounds as clashes between the two sets of fans threatened to mar what should have been a great night as the Bit O’Red won their final home game of the season.

But the talking point for many going home from the game was the clashes at half-time that saw supporters enter the pitch with missiles including flares, fireworks, full cans of beer and stones being thrown into the stand.

The clashes involved both sets of fans, and CCTV was being reviewed in the aftermath of the game.

Following the arrival of Gardai, and the decision to move the home supporters from the Jinks’ Avenue stand, tensions calmed.

But there was a further delay to kick-off at the start of the second half as opposition goalkeeper David Odumosu made a complaint to the officials over something that was said to him prior to kick off.

Managers and players stood together in deep discussions while the officials were also involved before the game could carry on.

Sligo Rovers were 1-0 winners on the night thanks to an Aidan Keena penalty in the second-half.

A statement released on Saturday afternoon said: “Sligo Rovers are aware of incidents which took place at half time during last night’s 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds.

“The incident has been captured on our CCTV cameras and we have identified a number of those involved and they will be subject to lengthy stadium bans.

“The Showgrounds is a welcoming, family friendly stadium and incidents like this will not be tolerated and those involved in such incidents are not welcome at our club.

“We wish to thank our supporters for their support of the club in 2022 and we will not allow our supporters’ fantastic reputation be tarnished by a minority of supporters who come to cause trouble.”