Sligo Rovers to face Wexford FC in the first round of the FAI Cup

Shane Blaney in action for Sligo Rovers during their FAI Cup first round meeting with Cork City at The Showgrounds last season. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers will take on First Division side Wexford FC in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup.

The draw took place on Tuesday afternoon, with John Russell’s side pitted against First Division opposition.

Rovers will be hoping for a cup run this year, as their cup run in 2021 ended on the first day as they were knocked out by a Cork City side who occupied second bottom in the First Division at the time.

The Bit O’Red were knocked out of the FAI Cup by Wexford in 2016, losing 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park, just two weeks after beating the same opposition 5-0 at the same venue.

Rovers reached the semi-final of the cup during the truncated season in 2020, and lost in the semi-final to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Read More

Dick O’Hanlon, who refereed the 1997 FAI Cup final between Shelbourne and Derry City, was alongside FAI President Gerry McAnaney for the men’s draw.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon remarked: “The draw for the first round of both the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup and the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup is always a time of great excitement for supporters of all Women’s National League and League of Ireland clubs.

“We were delighted to host both draws at FAI HQ today and look forward to some really exciting games in both competitions in July.”

Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup First Round Draw

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford

Dundalk v Longford Town

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic

UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

All ties to be played on the week ending July 31