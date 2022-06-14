Sligo Rovers to face Bala Town in Europe

Sligo Rovers will take on Welsh side Bala Town in the Europa Conference League 1st Qualifying Round after the draw took place this afternoon in Nyon, Switzerland.

The games are due to take place on July 7th and 14th with the Bit O’Red set to play away in the first leg, followed by the home leg the following week.

Sligo Rovers are urging fans not to book until dates are confirmed as they can be amended by UEFA later.

Bala Town finished second in the Welsh Premier League and while they would be viewed as one of the more desirable draws for the Bit O’Red, they will still represent a tough challenge.

Details of home and away legs will be confirmed.