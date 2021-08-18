Sligo Rovers: “This group will be judged at the end of the season”

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley says he is ‘desperate’ to keep his side in contention for Europe, as the Bit O’Red’s dreadful run of form means the chasing pack are closing in on them.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 by Bohemian at Dalymount Park on Sunday afternoon, their sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions, their third league defeat in a row.

That result means that Bohs are now four points behind Rovers, who are clinging on to third spot.

“I’ll be repeating myself again, same as last week,” Buckley told The Sligo Champion.

“Until the goal there wasn’t a lot in the match. We had a few chances, they had a few chances. We concede a goal and they coughed up one or two after that, and didn’t deserve it bearing in mind the last twenty minutes of the game.

“It’s just so important to get the first goal of the game and I didn’t think for an hour we were too bad. There wasn’t a lot in the game.

“We just need to be better, honestly, at this stage bearing in mind where we’re at. I said to the boys that we’re still third in the table, we need to stay ahead as best we can and we need to pick ourselves up.”

Goals have dried up for Rovers recently, with their three league defeats coming in the form of a 1-0 scoreline to the opposing team.

The last league goal scored by Rovers was against Longford Town on July 3rd, and that goal was a penalty scored by Jordan Gibson.

The Bit O’Red scored twice against Cork City in the cup, losing 3-2 and a penalty at home against FH scored by Johnny Kenny.

But, considering the Rovers attack was firing on all cylinders earlier in the season, the lack of goals is a concern.

“It is critical (to score the first goal),” Buckley added.

“In the bulk of the games we’ve played this season if we’ve scored first we’ve gone on to win the game. We’re just having no luck in front of goal.

“When I think back on some of the other games we’ve had recently we’re getting no luck there. We need to squash this quickly because our season will be running away on us.

“We’re third in the table on merit, we just need to somehow check this, third defeat in the league (in a row) and it’s hurting.”

Rovers had chances on Sunday, most notably a Romeo Parkes one on one that he hit straight at James Talbot in the Bohs goals.

Can Buckley put his finger on what the issue is?

“You need to take your chances. In fairness to them, they had less chances than we had up until the goal. You do need to take your chances as best you can and create, and have our play playing a certain way that we know we can create plenty of chances every week.”

When asked does he believe it’s a confidence issue, Buckley added: “It is confidence. If you can go and get a goal and win a match you don’t see yourselves losing, you see yourselves winning. It’s just disappointing that they’ve gone and scored and we haven’t responded well, we haven’t jumped on them and fight. We had one or two chances but not enough.”

The recent run of form is even tougher to take considering Rovers’ blistering first quarter of the season.

“It is tough, it’s tough for everybody at the club. I’m sure the supporters and the sponsors and everyone else involved are looking at us saying ‘what’s happening here, they’ve come off the rails’.

“It is what it is. I can’t fault the effort, they’re trying. We’re still down one or two players, Bolger and Robbie McCourt but nonetheless I still expect us to do what we have to do to win the game.”

Buckley confirmed that Bolger suffered an injury during the week in training and is hopeful he will be back for this weekend’s game against Derry City.

He wants Rovers to steady the ship, and he will look at bringing someone in.

“We didn’t see this coming. We have to stop this run somewhere along the line. We will stop it, we’re not going to lose every game. We’ve too many good players in the group.

“We’re still looking to see what we can do about bringing in a player if we can, we get one or two back from injury. We need to steady the ship and get ourselves back in contention.”

Buckley believes his players are better than what they have shown recently, and believes they can turn their luck around.

“They’re better than what they’re showing at the minute.

“Certainly from where we’re at, we are down one or two that have been critical in getting us to the top of the table, Bolger and Robbie McCourt were arguably our better players when getting us to that stage so we’ve just got to dig deep, look at ourselves and try and get our training bang on the button, and get our performance levels better.

“We need to get a little bit lucky in front of goal. The harder you work the luckier you get so we just need to make sure.”

Now that Bohs and Derry are hot on the heels of Rovers, the Bit O’Red are looking over their shoulder as they try to keep hold of third spot to make sure of European football.

“They’re all catching up behind us because these European spots are going to be golddust at the end of the year.

“This group will be judged at the end of the season in relation to how our season has gone. At this moment in time we’re still in that position and I’m desperate to keep us there.”