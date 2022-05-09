Sligo Rovers suffer second defeat in three days as Shamrock Rovers prove too strong

Sean Hoare of Shamrock Rovers is tackled by Max Mata of Sligo Rovers. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Graham Burke scored a 15 minute hat-trick to stretch Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten run to 11 games, as Sligo Rovers suffered a second defeat in three days in the capital.

Burke’s introduction at half-time was a successful one, netting three times before Aidan Keena pulled one back late on for the Bit O’Red in front of a crowd of 3,066 at Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers had not lost a game in 10 games before tonight’s encounter at Tallaght Stadium – winning seven of their previous ten games and drawing three.

Among those three draws, the Hoops recorded two draws with the Bit O’Red - 2-2 at Tallaght Stadium and 1-1 at The Showgrounds on April 29th.

This game was moved forward as it was due to take place when both sides are in Europe later in the summer.

Having won four of their last five games, Stephen Bradley’s side were full of confidence heading into this game.

Bradley confirmed his intention to stay with the Tallaght side despite interest from Lincoln City during the week.

The Hoops boss made wholesale changes to his side following the 3-1 victory over Finn Harps on Friday evening.

Sean Hoare, Barry Cotter, Dylan Watts, Aaron Greene, Gary O’Neill, Neil Farrugia and Aidomo Emakhu all came into the team with Lee Grace, Sean Gannon, Richie Towell, Rory Gaffney, Andy Lyons, Chris McCann and Danny Mandriou all making way.

Liam Buckley’s side were hoping to respond positively to Friday night’s defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park, with the Rovers boss making six changes in total.

Garry Buckley returned from suspension, while Seamas Keogh made his first start of the season. Max Mata, Jordan Hamilton and Colm Horgan all returned to the starting 11.

Goalkeeper Ed McGinty was named in the starting 11, but during the warm-ups in South Dublin he was feeling the effects of a rib injury sustained on Friday night, and was forced to withdraw with Richard Brush taking his place.

Paddy Kirk, Mark Byrne, Aidan Keena, David Cawley and Will Fitzgerald all dropped to the bench, while Shane Blaney was still absent following a head injury sustained in the draw with the Hoops.

In what was a very open first-half, there were few chances for either side to discuss, with the visitors looking like an altogether different side from the one that lost to Shelbourne on Friday night.

Lewis Banks almost connected with a sublime cross from Adam McDonnell on 23 minutes, as the Bit O'Red looked threatning every time they went forward.

A dangerous cross from McDonnell had to be nodded away from the danger zone by Sean Kavanagh seconds later.

But by the same token, the hosts were also a constant threat. And while Richard Brush was, similar to Alan Mannus, barely troubled in the first 45 minutes, he still had to be on his toes.

A lovely through ball from Jack Byrne fell nicely for Emakhu, who just couldn’t sort his feet out in time to get the shot away under pressure.

Adam McDonnell tried his luck from distance, but Mannus watched on comfortably as the shot sailed off target.

Hoops boss Bradley made four changes at the start of the second-half. Rory Gaffney, Graham Burke, Chris McCann and Andy Lyons all came on to add to the home side’s firepower.

The Bit O’Red had to withstand intense pressure from Shamrock Rovers at the start of the second-half, as the Dubliners enjoyed a succession of corners and free-kicks, although Liam Buckley’s side defended well.

Brush was kept busy in the early stages of the second half as the rain poured down in Tallaght, with the Hoops finally breaking the deadlock on 54 minutes.

Fine build up play from Andy Lyons and Jack Byrne was capped off by a fine finish from Burke to give his side the lead on 54 minutes.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0. A ball over the top was a tricky one for Nando Pijnaker to deal with, particularly with the pace of Gaffney who beat the New Zealand international for pace, before squaring it for Burke who struck well past Brush to doubled his side’s lead and indeed his tally for the evening.

Minutes later, Burke had his hat-trick when his fantastic drive from the edge of the box curled past Brush and smashing into the side netting.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, Rovers were handed a lifeline. A free-kick from the half way line came to Keena, who had a lot of work to do at a tricky angle.

The Mullingar man struck his effort with precision from range, beating Mannus in the Hoops goals to give his side some hope for the closing eight minutes.

It was almost 3-2 in injury time but somehow the ball didn’t cross the line after several attempts from close range.

Rovers are at home this Saturday evening as they take on St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds.

The Saints now occupy third place and are four points ahead of Rovers who now sit in fifth place.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Sean Kavanagh, Barry Cotter, Dylan Watts, Gary O’Neill (Graham Burke, 46), Neil Farrugia (Chris McCann, 46), Jack Byrne (Richie Towell, 75), Aaron Greene (Rory Gaffney, 46), Aidomo Emakhu (Andy Lyons, 46).

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt, Greg Bolger, Colm Horgan (Karl O’Sullivan, 79), Seamas Keogh (Will Fitzgerald, 62), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan, 82), Max Mata (Cillian Heaney, 62), Jordan Hamilton (Aidan Keena, 62).

Referee: Derek Tomney.