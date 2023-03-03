Sligo Rovers suffer first league defeat of the season

Sligo Rovers suffered their first league defeat of the season on Friday night at Weaver’s Park as Drogheda United picked up their first win of the campaign.

In an action packed game in Louth, Adam Foley’s strike just before the hour mark was the difference.

John Russell made just one change to his side after last week’s 3-2 win over UCD, with Niall Morahan coming in in place of Greg Bolger.

Rovers were unbeaten from their opening two games, and were coming up against a Drogheda United side who had two draws in their opening two games.

After a lively start, the visitors had a lot of defending to do as Drogs were putting the pressure on.

Dayle Rooney broke down the left on 11 minutes before cutting it back for Draper who lost possession in the box.

But, the ball fell nicely for Adam Foley whose effort was forced wide by Luke McNicholas.

There was a delay to proceedings around the 20 minute mark as a drone flew overhead, but referee Adriano Reale resumed play after five or so minutes.

John Russell’s side wanted a penalty on 27 minutes when Max Mata was brought down in the box, but the referee allowed play continue.

A super strike from Ryan Brennan on the half volley just curled over the bar after a Rovers clearance fell to his feet.

A strong hand from Colin McCabe kept out a goalbound effort from Kailin Barlow on 38 minutes, after good build up play from Will Fitzgerald and Reece Hutchinson.

Barlow forced another good save from McCabe after a one-two with Frank Liivak as the game reached 45 minutes.

Luke McNicholas did brilliantly in added time to deny Drogheda an opener, as Darragh Markey’s free was nodded on by Foley, as they Mayo man in goals just saw it in time to get a hand to it.

Seconds later, Rovers had their goalkeeper to thank again as Markey cut his way past three Rovers defenders before trying to beat McNicholas.

But, the 23-year-old palmed it away to keep the game at 0-0 going into half-time.

The Rovers number 1 was called into action again just after the re-start when he managed to get a hand in the way to stop Adegboyega’s header.

And, Kevin Doherty’s side were causing more problems for Rovers’ defence.

Ahui’s effort was saved by McNicholas, with the follow up from Freddie Draper cleared off the line.

Freddie Draper will be wondering how on earth he didn’t put his side ahead on 54 minutes when he was picked out by Evan Weir, and with just McNicholas to beat, but the 18-year-old somehow fired wide from close range.

Just before the hour mark, the hosts took a deserved lead.

A fantastic delivery from Rooney on the left was flicked on by Adam Foley almost with his back to goal, and McNicholas with no chance could only watch on as it sailed into the net.

There was some confusion on 66 minutes as Rovers thought they were given a penalty when Fabrice Hartmann burst forward before being taken down by Elicha Ahui, in what looked like a last man challenge.

Having blown for a foul, referee Reale had to consult with his linesman before correctly awarding a free-kick outside the box and a yellow card for Ahui.

RB Leipzig loanee was millimetres away from bringing Rovers level as his free-kick hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out of the goals.

Rovers worked hard in the closing stages to try and scramble something from this game, but Drogheda held on for a deserved win, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

The Bit O’Red are in action again on Monday night as St Patrick’s Athletic travel to The Showgrounds, kick off is at 7.45pm.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe, Elicha Ahui, Evan Weir, Conor Keeley, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Darragh Markey, Gary Deegan, Freddie Draper, Dayle Rooney, Ryan Brennan, Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 77).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk (Karl O’Sullivan, 77), Nando Pijnaker, Eanna Clancy (John Mahon, 85), Reece Hutchinson, Frank Liivak, Niall Morahan (Stefan Radosavljevic, 58), Lukas Browning, Kailin Barlow (Bogdan Vastsuk, 77), Will Fitzgerald (Fabrice Hartmann, 57), Max Mata.

Referee: Adriano Reale.