Sligo Rovers stunned by second-half Shelbourne come-back

John Mahon's own goal proved to be the winner for Shelbourne. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers surrendered a 1-0 lead to come away from Tolka Park with nothing as Shelbourne recovered from a first half deficit to win 2-1.

Danny Lafferty netted his first goal in his first start for the Bit O’Red, putting Rovers ahead after an utterly dominant first half.

But, football can often be a game of two halves and this was the case as Shelbourne stunned their visitors, coming from behind to take all three points.

Matty Smith levelled the score early in the second-half, with John Mahon’s own goal handing al three points to the Dubliners.

John Russell made two changes to the side that beat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night, with Greg Bolger coming in for Niall Morahan, while Daniel Lafferty was handed a first start of the campaign with Reece Hutchinson dropping to the bench.

Rovers picked up a vital win against Dundalk on Friday, with Stefan Radosavljevic scoring the winner late on, his first for the Bit O'Red.

Russell's men had not kept a clean sheet prior to Monday's game at Tolka Park, but their opponents Shelbourne had scored just four goals in their opening eight games.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Rovers, with three wins, three draws and two defeats in their opening eight.

Tonight's opponents Shelbourne won just two of their first eight, most recently drawing with UCD on Good Friday.

Shels started the game brightly, putting pressure on the Rovers rearguard from the off, although they could only muster half chances.

Russell was forced into an early change, with Stefan Radosavljevic coming on after five minuters for Bogdan Vastsuk who was forced off with what looked like a groin injury.

That was until the sixth minute when Luke McNicholas was called into action.

Matty Smith found Jack Moylan with a good cross inside the box, with Moylan's initial effort coming off Nando Pijnaker.

He got another chance, though with Rovers failing to clear the danger. This time, McNicholas palmed it away.

Winger Will Fitzgerald has been one of the stand-out performers for Sligo Rovers so far this season, and he was up to his old tricks early on in this game, flying down the wing and terrorising the Shels defence.

His cross on seven minutes was missed by the Shels defence, and was probably intended for the league's leading goalscorer in Max Mata.

But Faroese international Radosavljevic got to it first, poking wide from a couple of yards out.

A warning signal for Shels, who would find themselves under severe pressure for the remainder of the half.

Fitzgerald cut in from the left on 18 minutes, finding Radosavljevic in space.

The shot smacked the crossbar, as Shels were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Fabrice Hartmann's free-kick was well held by Conor Kearns in the Shels goals on 28 minutes, before the former Galway United man pulled off an incredible stop to deny Nando Pijnaker from the corner.

Eventually, the Shels defence caved. On 36 minutes, Hartmann's corner was headed in by Lafferty with his first goal for the club.

Rovers probably went in at half-time wondering how they weren't further ahead, and they would soon regret not taking their chances.

Duff made three changes at the start of the second-half, with those changes making a difference almost immediately.

Shane Farrell, one of those three changes, sent a ball into the box that sailed over the head of Frank Liivak, the Estonian having mis-timed his leap.

It fell to the feet of Matty Smith who needed no invitation, firing with power into the net to bring Shels level.

Rovers were stunned, and five minutes later, the home fans were the ones singing as they took the lead in almost comedic fashion.

A long ball over the top from Farrell was headed on towards his own goals by defender John Mahon, the pace completely catching McNicholas off guard, with the Mayo man slipping as he was wrong-footed.

Liivak tried to bring the sides level seconds later, but the attempt was again saved comfortably by Kearns.

A superb recovery from Nando Pijnaker late on denied Shels a third goal as Moylan looked through, but the interception from the New Zealand defender was enough to force him wide.

That defeat sees Rovers, who started the day in third, drop down to sixth place, leapfrogged by Shels who now move into fifth.

The Bit O’Red are at home again this Saturday when Drogheda United visit The Showgrounds.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson (Shane Farrell, 46), Paddy Barrett, Shane Griffin, Tyreke Wilson (Kameron Ledwidge, 46), Andrew Quinn, JJ Lunney, Mark Coyle (Jad Hakiki, 54 [Brian McManus, 87]), Kian Leavy (Evan Caffrey, 46), Jack Moylan, Matty Smith.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Frank Liivak, John Mahon (Eanna Clancy, 67 [Niall Morahan, 93]), Nando Pijnaker, Daniel Lafferty (Reece Hutchinson, 67), Fabrice Hartmann, Lukas Browning (Kailin Barlow, 67), Bogdan Vastsuk (Stefan Radosavljevic, 5), Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Max Mata.

Referee: Robert Harvey.