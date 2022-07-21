Sligo Rovers stun Motherwell to win first leg at Fir Park

Aidan Keena celebrates making it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Pic: Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have shocked Scottish Premier League Motherwell at Fir Park, taking home a 1-0 win for the second leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Aidan Keena netted early in the first-half in what was a superb performance from the Bit O’Red, who will host their Scotottish opponents next Thursday.

Rovers travelled to Motherwell on the back of two consecutive defeats at home having lost to UCD in the league on Sunday, and losing over 90 minutes to Bala Town the previous Thursday in the first round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Rovers also confirmed earlier on Thursday that goalkeeper Ed McGinty has left to join Oxford for a five figure sum, with a number of add ons and a sell-on fee believed to be included in the deal.

But, McNicholas has gained massive experience during his season on loan with Cliftonville, and played in Europe for the Bit O’Red last year against FH and so Russell knows he has a safe pair of hands.

The Bit O’Red were massive underdogs coming into this tie, and will have hoped that less pressure would help them in a tricky encounter.

Rovers last played in Fir Park in 2018 when they met Motherwell Colts in the Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup.

Their opponents, Motherwell, have played a number of pre-season friendlies and will have come into this game expecting to win.

John Russell made three changes to the side that lost to the Students on Sunday.

Adam McDonnell, Karl O’Sullivan and Garry Buckley came into the team with Nando Pijnaker, Max Mata and Frank Liivak dropping to the bench.

Motherwell named former St Patrick’s Athletic defender Jake Carroll among their starters, while former Bohemian man Ross Tierney was named on the bench.

Around 500 Bit O’Red fans made the trip, which is phenomenal considering almost 500 travelled to Oswestry for the first round tie against Bala Town at Park Hall a fortnight ago.

And those fans were on their feet early on when Will Fitzgerald send his shot over the bar with just 30 seconds played.

Josh Morris hit the side netting in Motherwell’s first opportunity after he was played in by Connor Shields.

Rovers had the best of the early chances despite Motherwell dominating possession.

Liam Kelly in the Motherwell goals smartly saved after Lewis Banks almost poked home from close range after a dangerous cross from Garry Buckley.

Luke McNicholas’ punched clearance fell into the path of Barry Maguire who smashed it first time, driving it wide.

Rovers asked questions early on of the Motherwell defence, with the home fans making their displeasure known.

It was a competitive opening, and the hosts were almost in the lead on 22 minutes. Kevin Van Veen squared it for Morris, but under pressure from McNicholas he couldn't get his shot away, with the ball eventually cleared by the Rovers defence.

The home fans were left stunned on 27 minutes when Rovers went ahead.

Bevis Mugabi’s poor header back to his goalkeeper Liam Kelly was pounced on by the always alert Keena, whose glorious lob beat the out-of-position Kelly to put Rovers ahead, silencing the home support.

Rovers defended well as Motherwell fought hard to try and find a way back into this game.

McNicholas was comfortable in goals though, holding Maguire’s numerous efforts with ease.

Shields somehow pulled his shot wide from a couple of yards out just before half-time, with Motherwell booed by their fans as they walked off the pitch for half-time.

And the boos continued into the second-half, as the home fans weren’t happy with what they were seeing from their side.

As Will Fitzgerald’s header flew over the bar, the boos began to ring out - the Motherwell fans not happy to see their side giving Rovers so many chances.

The Steelmen upped their intensity later in the second-half, but still weren’t doing much to trouble the Rovers defence.

In fact, it was Rovers who almost hit the net again on 77 minute.

Keena picked out the pass for Max Mata, on the field a few seconds, and the New Zealander chased it down, but with only the keeper to beat he couldn’t find a way to send it around Liam Kelly.

Mata’s header was then suspected to have been deflected wide on 84 by a Motherwell arm, but the referee awarded a corner.

The SPL side huffed and puffed for the remainder of the game,

Motherwell: Liam Kelly; Paul McGinn, Rickie Lamie, Bevis Mugabi, Jake Carroll; Barry Maguire, Callum Slattery, Blair Spittal (Joe Efford, 74); Kevin Van Veen, Josh Morris, Conor Shields (Ross Tierney, 64).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley, Paddy Kirk; David Cawley, Niall Morahan, Adam McDonnell (Max Mata, 77); Karl O’Sullivan, Will Fitzgerald; Aidan Keena.

Referee: Kari Hovdanum (Faroe Islands)