Sligo Rovers’ Stefan Radosavljevic called up to Faroes squad

Sligo Rovers will have at least three players on international duty next week, with Faroese international Stefan Radosavljevic the latest to be called up for international duty.

The Faroe Islands will take on Moldova in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before facing North Macedonia in a friendly.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to the season with the Bit O’Red, and started Rovers’ last two games against St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City.

Radosavljevic has played for the Faroes underage teams since under 17 level, and has a number of caps for the senior team.

New Zealand duo Max Mata and Nando Pijnaker will also be in action as they take on China in friendlies next week.

Rovers take on Derry City this Friday at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium before the international break.

Derry City are unbeaten so far this season.

That game will be shown live on RTE2 on Friday evening.