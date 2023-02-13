Sligo Rovers sign Faroese striker Stefan Radosavljevic following departure of Aidan Keena

Sligo Rovers fans will be hoping that new signing Stefan Radosavljevic can fill the gap left by the departure of Aidan Keena as the Faroese international joins the club on a two year deal.

The club announced the signing of the striker on Friday, ahead of the new season getting underway this weekend.

The 22-year-old has scored 44 times in 145 appearances in the Faroes top flight between and also has 20 assists in that period.

Bit O’ Red Manager John Russell said: “I’m excited to announce the signing of Stefan Radosavljevic.

"I have been in talks with Stefan and his agent for a number of months and I am delighted he has decided to join Sligo Rovers.

"Stefan is a player of immense quality. He is an attacking player who can play as a ‘number 9’ or a ‘number 10’.

"He is a current Faroese International and, I know from our conversations he is very ambitious and driven to succeed.

"He fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club and, I think our fans will enjoy watching him play.”

The talented forward said: “I feel really good now that I have joined Sligo Rovers. I am very happy to be here.

"I think that the coach, John and the team has big ambitions and I wanted to be a part of that and help us all achieve our goals.

"I can’t wait for the start of the season next weekend at The Showgrounds.”

Radosavljevic will wear the number 18 shirt for The Bit O’ Red this season and met up with his new team-mates for the first time today.