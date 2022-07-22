Sligo Rovers’ second leg tie against Motherwell is a sell-out

The Showgrounds is a sell-out for next Thursday's game. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The second leg of Sligo Rovers’ Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Motherwell is now a sell-out.

The remaining tickets went on sale on Friday morning at 10am, and by 10.47am the game was declared a sell-out.

Rovers sold the vast majority of tickets for the game prior to Thursday’s first leg victory over the SPL side at Fir Park.

Such is the interest in the game from Motherwell fans, the Scottish side had to carry out a random ballot to decide who would get tickets for the game at The Showgrounds.

The Bit O’Red brought around 500 fans to Fir Park on Thursday night.

The atmosphere on Thursday for the second-leg will undoubtedly be electric, with Rovers winning 1-0 following the first leg.

The previous round game against Bala Town was also a sell-out.

Rovers will be expecting a big response from the Steelmen in the return fixture, and even with that 1-0 lead, John Russell’s side will take nothing for granted.