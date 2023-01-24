Sligo Rovers’ pre-season starts with a win and draw in friendlies against Fleetwood and Wigan

Sligo Rovers’ pre-season campaign got underway over the weekend with John Russell’s side recording a win and a draw in their opening friendlies.

Rovers took on Fleetwood Town’s reserves on Friday evening, after the schedule friendly against Stoke City Under 21s was cancelled following heavy snowfall.

Rovers were 5-1 winners over Fleetwood thanks to goals from Cillian Heaney, Max Mata, Daniel Lafferty, Johan Brannefalk and Fabrice Hartmann.

Their opponents were in league action on Saturday, and so Rovers faced a reserves team.

There were first starts for James Finnerty, Daniel Lafferty and Bogdan Vastsuk with John Mahon also started having returned from St Johnstone.

Karl O’ Sullivan started at right back. Luke McNicholas returned in goal following his ankle injury at the end of 2022 and Sean McAteer was given his first start at senior level partnering Greg Bolger and Vastsuk in midfield.

Academy graduate Cillian Heaney started on the left with Frank Liivak on the right and Aidan Keena in attack.

Rovers made a bright start with last season’s golden boot winner Keena latching onto a through ball down the left and breaking into the penalty area, seeing his shot stopped by the Fleetwood goalkeeper.

Moments later Rovers went ahead. Keena played Liivak in down the right hand side and the Estonian’s cross was met by Heaney at the back post and the man from Westport made no mistake, steadying himself before placing the ball in the top corner from 12 yards.

Rovers kept good possession and created a couple more half chances as the half went on but it was 1-0 at the break.

Russell made nine changes at half time with all bar Lafferty and McAteer making way for Conor Walsh in goal, Johan Brannefalk, Eanna Clancy, Nando Pijnaker at the back, Lukas Browning and Kailin Barlow in the middle and Will Fitzgerald, Max Mata and Fabrice Hartmann up front.

David Cawley was brought on in the 60th minute as he continues his recovery from a hip operation in October.

Niall Morahan wasn’t risked on the all-weather facility as he also continues his recovery from a recent ankle injury.

The second half started well for Rovers with Max Mata converting a penalty in the 47th minute.

Daniel Lafferty scored his first goal for the club minutes later before Johan Brannefalk and Fabrice Hartmann got in on the act before 65 minutes to make it 5-0 to Rovers.

The hosts pulled a goal back from a corner with twenty minutes remaining but, the fixture proved to be an important workout for the squad.

A 22-man squad made the journey to The UK with the friendly being the start of a four-day camp overall, with training on Saturday and Sunday at The FA’s base at St. George’s Park in Burton-On-Trent.

The training camp finished with a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic’s Under 21s.

The scheduled friendly with Nottingham Forest’s Under 21s was cancelled due to a last minute fixture change after their game was postponed last Friday.

The Bit O’Red are in action domestically this weekend as they travel to the Midlands on Friday evening to take on First Division side Athlone Town.

They will then meet Galway in Westport on Saturday in a charity game, with funds raised going to Galway based charity, ACT for Meningitis.

Westport United will also hold a ceremony before the game, in memory of former player Adam Mulchrone, who sadly passed away from Meningitis four years ago, with the Mayo club’s pitch to become the Adam Mulchrone Memorial pitch.

Supporters in attendance will be asked to make a donation of their choice rather than paying a set entry fee.