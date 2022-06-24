Sligo Rovers play out scoreless draw with Drogheda United

Aidan Keena in action for Sligo Rovers against Finn Harps last week. Pic: Carl Brennan.

John Russell’s unbeaten reign as Sligo Rovers manager continued on Friday night as the Bit O’Red played out a 0-0 draw with Drogheda United at Head in The Game Park.

Rovers came into tonight’s game in County Louth on the back of two wins and a draw in the league – all of those results coming during John Russell’s reign, as both interim manager and manager.

The former Rovers player took charge of the Bit O’Red as manager for the first time during last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Finn Harps at The Showgrounds.

Russell made two changes from that game, with Colm Horgan returning to the starting 11 in place of the injured Garry Buckley.

Adam McDonnell returned from suspension and took David Cawley’s spot in the team, while Greg Bolger and Adam McDonnell missed out through illness.

New signing Frank Liivak will not be eligible to play until the transfer window opens on July 1st.

Russell has worked hard with his players in training on what he wants to see from his team, and fans got a glimpse of that last Saturday.

And while Russell was pleased with how his side moved the ball quickly and attacked quickly, they were finding it more difficult on Friday night to put pressure on their opponents’ rearguard with similar quick movement.

In truth, it was a first half that lacked any real action, with neither goalkeeper really tested in the first 45 minutes.

Aidan Keena, who scored twice against Harps last week, tried his luck from distance after eight minutes when he controlled the ball with his chest before volleying it towards goal, although it lack the power it needed, and indeed the precision as it dragged wide of the target.

The Mullingar native was causing problems in the opening minutes for the hosts as he played in a stunning cross looking for a team-mate, but there was just too much on the cross for Karl O’Sullivan and Max Mata.

Evan weir cleared Keena’s effort off the line after he dispossessed the experienced Dane Massey deep inside the Drogs’ box.

Rovers had some defending to do on 24 minutes when James Clarke danced his way through the Bit O’Red defence, with Rovers eventually clearing the danger for a corner that eventually came to nothing.

Keena’s shot at goal on 25 minutes didn’t trouble McCabe in the Drogs goals after a fine pass from Lewis Banks.

Both managers cut frustrated figures throughout the first-half, with neither side asserting their dominance.

The visitors started the second-half with intent, and were threatening to eliminate the hosts’ clean sheet.

First, Will Fitzgerald won the ball from a Drogheda defender and burst forward. With a lot of work to do, the former Derry City man carried the ball with him, but was eventually dispossessed with a superb interception from Luke Heeney.

Seconds later, Paddy Kirk picked out Mata with another superb diagonal ball, but the New Zealander’s header didn’t cause any trouble for McCabe.

Niall Morahan was forced off through injury, with David Cawley coming on in his place.

Mata, who suffered a gash above his eye, was still taking the attention of a couple of Drogheda defenders. Keena picked Mata out with a lovely pass, and he somehow held onto the ball under pressure from a couple of defenders.

The ball was worked back to the Rovers midfield who patiently worked it forward. Kirk’s cross was powerfully nodded on by Mata, but he couldn’t keep it down.

Former Rovers man Chris Lyons came into the fray on 74 minutes, and his shot gave Ed McGinty a rare glimpse of the action, but the Rovers man comfortably held the effort.

Straight from that attack, Rovers went down the other end and again Keena’s ball just had a little too much on it for Mata, following good work from Adam McDonnell, Fitzgerald and Cillian Heaney in the build-up.

A dangerous cross from Fitzgerald was forced wide for a corner by Evan Weir, and the hosts dealt well with Adam McDonnell’s set piece.

The home fans thought they were about to take the lead on 81 minutes as Darragh Markey found Adam Foley in a dangerous position in front of goal.

Foley was being well marshalled, and just side-footed his effort wide of the target, an opportunity that got the home fans singing again.

Both sides were creating chances in the last ten minutes as they tried to sneak a late win.

Ryan Brennan chested the ball wide of the Rovers goal, while down the other end Cawley’s fine pass came to Mata, but again he nodded well over the target.

Markey’s free-kick was nodded into the hands of McGinty by Dane Massey with five minutes to go, before Colm Horgan ‘took one for the team’ as he dragged Darragh Nugent down as he charged down on goal.

Gary Deegan’s free-kick, however, came straight off the Rovers wall before going out for a throw.

The Bit O’Red thought they had stolen all three points in the last few seconds, as Kirk's cross came to Fitzgerald, who couldn’t get the right connection on it.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe, Luke Heeney, Andrew Quinn, Evan Weir, Dane Massey, Ryan Brennan, Dayle Rooney (Darragh Markey, 72), Darragh Nugent, Gary Deegan, James Clarke (Adam Foley, 66), Dean Williams (Chris Lyons, 74).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Paddy Kirk, Karl O’Sullivan (Cillian Heaney, 71), Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (David Cawley, 65), Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena, Max Mata.

Referee: Neil Doyle.