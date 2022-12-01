Sligo Rovers’ newest recruit Lukas Browning says he can’t wait to play in front of the fans

Midfielder Lukas Browning has become Sligo Rovers’ newest recruit as he joins the club from Dalkurd in Sweden until at least the end of the 2023 season, with an option for a further year which can see him remain at the Bit O’ Red until 2024.

Lukas was born in Drogheda and moved to Sweden, aged two.

The 23-year-old has been capped at both Swedish and Irish underage level and spent time in Holland with FC Twente before moving back to Sweden.

A ball-playing midfielder, he comes to Sligo having been monitored by manager John Russell for some time.

“Lukas is a player I’ve been tracking for some time and, I’m delighted he’s agreed to join us.

"He has all the attributes of the modern midfield player.

“He has a fantastic passing range, good game intelligence, as well as being physically strong. Lukas will bring a different dynamic to our midfield next season.

"He is a very ambitious player and I know he sees this move as a really good step in his development. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play’’.

Browning added: “After Sligo Rovers and John presented the plan for the club moving forward I was immediately intrigued and knew this was the place I wanted to continue my football career and development.

"I’m looking forward to joining the team and meeting the players.

"I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters at the Showgrounds.

“John is a manager who demands a lot and wants to progress and develop in every aspect of the game, this aligns well with my view on progression and development.”

The Bit O’ Red now have 18 professionals signed ahead of the 2023 season, with more signings expected in the coming days.

Lukas will wear the number 19 shirt for Rovers next season.

Browning’s arrival was announced at Wednesday night’s fans’ forum, at which John Russell confirmed Shane Blaney’s departure to Motherwell.

Seamas Keogh and Lewis Banks also look likely to be moving on.