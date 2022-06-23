Sligo Rovers’ new signing Frank Liivak says he is looking forward 'to helping the team achieve great things’

John Russell made his first signing as Sligo Rovers manager with the addition of Estonian International Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn, who will join up with the squad from July 1st.

The Rovers boss says fans will enjoy watching Liivak when he makes his way to The Showgrounds.

Liivak, an attacking midfielder, will link up with the squad once the summer transfer window opens.

Currently in season at his current club, Liivak has made 17 appearances so far in the Estonian Premier League with Levadia currently in second position, level on points with city rivals Flora Tallinn, whom the midfielder transferred from in 2021 after a successful three-year period at the club, scoring 27 goals in 91 appearances.

Liivak has 24 caps for the Estonian National team since making his debut in 2014 in addition to over 50 caps at underage level.

Bit O’ Red manager Russell said: ‘’I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank. He is an Estonian International player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group.

"He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League.

“Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career.

"I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him.

"I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank’’.

Liivak was due to be part of Levadia’s Champions League Qualifier on Tuesday against Icelandic team Vikingur Reykjavik but with his move to Rovers imminent, he was left out of the match day squad and will now be eligible for The Bit O’ Red’s upcoming Europa Conference League Qualifier with Bala Town.

Liivak told sligorovers.com: ‘’I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family. I’m looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.’’

The Bit O’ Red are hopeful Frank will be available for selection in their next home league game against Shelbourne on Saturday July 2nd.

He will link up with his Bit O’ Red team mates to begin training in the coming days.