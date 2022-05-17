Sligo Rovers’ Nando Pijnaker named in New Zealand squad for upcoming World Cup play-off

Nando Pijnaker in action for Sligo Rovers against Dundalk. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers defender Nando Pijanker has been named in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off game against Costa Rica on June 14th.

New Zealand will take on Peru in a friendly on June 5th, with Pijnaker joining the squad following the game against UCD, with the league then taking a one week break.

Pijnaker will miss Rovers’ home game against Dundalk on June 10th while on international duty.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a crucial part of Liam Buckley’s Rovers side this season, forming a strong partnership with Garry Buckley at centre-back.

He’s played 13 games for the Bit O’Red, and has previously spoken about how much he is enjoying his time here in Sligo.