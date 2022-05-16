Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley says ‘People make too much of it when we lose a game or two’

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley says too much fuss is made when his side loses ‘a game or two’.

His side recovered from two consecutive defeats to draw 1-1 with St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

There has been growing unrest among fans in recent weeks due to the Bit O’Red’s inconsistent form, but the Rovers boss says his side will win plenty of games before the season’s end, while he feels they will more than likely lose a couple - that’s the way football goes.

“People make too much of it when we lose a game or two, it’s like it’s a complete disaster,” Buckley said on Saturday night.

“We’re going to lose games before the end of the season, but we’re going to win plenty of matches before the end of the season.

“Do I see them winning? I do. We just need to get that better.”

On the point earned against his former club St Patrick’s Athletic - Buckley felt his side were on top, and felt slightly aggrieved that there may have been an offside in the lead up to the Pats equaliser.

“It’s another point. I thought we haven’t done too badly, I thought we probably shaded it over the 90 minutes,looking back at their goal, looking at the pass there I thought it was offside, I’d have to see it again.

“I thought we put in a good shift,” he added.

There was, of course, praise for striker Aidan Keena whose fine finish put Rovers ahead on 37 minutes.

“Fantastic strike from him, he’s a strong boy Aidan.”

And the Rovers boss praised the efforts of his side who he feels are working very hard week in week out.

“They’re all working hard. It’s important we turn up every week no matter who plays, we need to make sure we work our socks off.

“They have worked particularly hard this evening, I think we shaded it. It’s another point.”

It was a good draw for the Bit O’Red, and Buckley felt there were positives he could take from that game - similar to last Monday’s defeat to the league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

“There’s some positives out of this evening like there was after the defeat to Shamrock Rovers last week.

“We’ve just got to work and try and irk out a result and see how we go from there.

“We’re going to win games, we just need to turn our form around.”

His side face a difficult week as they travel to take on Bohs on Friday, followed by a home game against Derry City on Monday night.

They will face UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday, May 27hth n the final game before the mid-season break.

“We’re playing Derry, who are doing particularly well, we’re playing Bohemians who are close to us and UCD just drew with Dundalk last week.

“There’s not an easy game in this league from where we’re at. We have to make sure we get our own way of playing and our own chances.”