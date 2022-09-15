Sligo Rovers’ Luke McNicholas and Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan named in Irish Under 21 squad

Liam Kerrigan during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying group F match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Luke McNicholas during a Republic of Ireland U21 squad training session at FAI National Training Centre back in May. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There will be plenty of Sligo interest in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 side’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel next week as Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and Tubbercurry native Liam Kerrigan are both named in the squad.

Jim Crawford’s squad was announced on Thursday afternoon, and the inclusion of both McNicholas and Kerrigan, who signed for Serie B side Como this summer, will come as no surprise as both have featured previously.

Aaron Connolly, on loan at Venezia from Brighton & Hove Albion, returns to the U21s squad as do Udinese’s Festy Ebosele and Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.

Sean Roughan of Lincoln City is called into an U21 squad first the first time since June 2021 while Crawford hands a first Ireland call-up to Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz. St. Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond is named among the 21s panel having been part of the squad in March.

The first leg of the play-offs will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, September 23 (KO 7pm), where more than 7,000 have already secured their seat for the game. The second leg is scheduled for Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday, September 27 (KO 7pm Irish time).

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time):

Friday, September 23 – Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm

Tuesday, September 27 – Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm