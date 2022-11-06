Sligo Rovers lose 3-1 to Bohemian in final game of the season

Aidan Keena finished a superb season by scoring his 18th league goal at Dalymount Park in Rovers' 3-1 defeat in their final game of the season. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

Sligo Rovers finished off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bohemian at Dalymount Park on Sunday evening.

Aidan Keena scored the only goal for John Russell’s side, his 18th of the campaign, with the Mullingar man claiming the top scorer gong after a brilliant campaign personally.

The Bit O’Red confirmed a fifth place finish after they beat St Patrick’s Athletic in their final home game of the season.

This game was effectively a dead rubber, with the North Dublin side six points behind Rovers going into the final game.

Russell had to cope without a total of nine players who missed out through either injury or illness.

Kailin Barlow, Garry Buckley, Mark Byrne, Niall Morahan, Shane Blaney, Lewis Banks, David Cawley, Robbie Burton and Luke McNicholas were all missing.

Russell handed a debut to 17-year-old goalkeeper Conor Walsh, with Richard Brush on the bench.

Eanna Clancy started his first league game, with Max Mata returning to the team.

Bohs made two changes to the side that was beaten by Dundalk in their last league outing.

Goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan and captain Conor Levingston returned while Reece Byrne and Max Murphy missed out.

Rovers travelled to Dublin unbeaten in their last four outings, beating St Pats on the last day and drawing with Derry City in their previous game.

Bohs, who recently appointed new manager Declan Devine, lost three of their last five games.

It was a lively start to the game, with Colm Horgan having to clear James McManus’ effort off the line with just three minutes played.

Liam Burt fired over from the left just seconds later, before Russell was forced into a change with six minutes played as Paddy Kirk took a knock and couldn’t play on.

Burt, one of the Bohs dangermen, drove his powerful effort just inches over Walsh’s bar after 12 minutes.

What was an entertaining opening died out a little bit, with the game turning into a scrappy affair.

A super strike from the league’s leading scorer Aidan Keena on 32 minutes just kissed the crossbar, with the Mullingar man getting on the end of Greg Bolger’s free-kick moments later to sting the palms of Tadhg Ryan in the Bohs goals.

Eanna Clancy’s follow up was blocked and sent wide for a corner as Rovers tried to carve out an opener.

On the cusp of half-time, Bohs went ahead. Former Rovers man Kris Twardek sent in a cross from the right, with Walsh failing to hold onto it the ball slipped and hit the far post, before taking a touch off Eanna Clancy and trickling in to put Bohs ahead.

Rovers will have felt as though they were unlucky to be trailing at the half way point, but they were licking their wounds again four minutes into the second half when they were 2-0 behind.

Jordan Flores’ free-kick was nodded past Walsh by Rory Feely, giving Rovers a mountain to climb for the final minutes of the campaign.

Greg Bolger’s free kick on 52 minutes was nodded onto the crossbar by Mata who was feeding off scraps all night up top for Rovers.

Walsh had to be alert to push James Clarke’s shot wide of the target on 59, but the Westport man was picking the ball out of the net again just two minutes later.

A ball in from James McManus brought Walsh off his line to try and claim it, but the cross came to James Clarke who headed it in from a couple of yards out.

The game looked beyond Rovers were were trailing 3-0 with 15 minutes to go, that was until Keena gave the visitors a glimmer of hope.

As the Mullingar man worked his way forward, he opted to go for goal himself and hit a fine strike that whizzed past Ryan in the Bohs goals.

An 18th league goal of the campaign for the league’s top scorer who has had a superb year despite Rovers’ disappointing 5th place finish.

This tie was done and dusted, but Walsh had to palm away Twardek’s cross-come-shot in the 87th minute to deny the hosts a fourth.

That defeat sees Rovers finish the season in what was a year of highs and lows.

Bohemian: Tadhg Ryan, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly (Cian Byrne, 55), Jordan Doherty (Aaron Doran, 90), Conor Levingston, James Clarke, Ethon Varian (Declan McDaid, 19), James McManus, Liam Burt (Derin Adewale, 90), Jordan Flores, Kris Twardek (Jake McCormack, 90).

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh, Colm Horgan, Nando Pijnaker, Eanna Clancy, Paddy Kirk (Karl O’Sullivan, 6), Frank Liivak (Cillian Heaney, 84), Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell (Seamas Keogh, 70), Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena, Max Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

