Sligo Rovers’ Lillie named in Republic of Ireland U17s squad for their European Championships qualifiers

The campaign for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s to qualify for next summer’s UEFA European WU17 Championships begins this afternoon. Sligo Rovers’ Alice Lillie from Ballinafad has been named in the squad and all of Ireland’s games will be streamed on the FAI TV YouTube channel.

James Scott’s squad will travel to Northern Ireland for three Group 3 games, which will see them face the hosts as well as Austria and Finland in Round 1. Their campaign gets underway with Austria today in Seaview at 2pm.

Following a recent trip to Portugal for two international friendly games, Ireland will feel ready for the challenge of trying to make it to Round 2 – which will be played in early 2023.

The ultimate goal is to reach the finals tournament in Estonia next May, but Scott’s players know that they must focus on these three games and pick up the positive results required.

Republic of Ireland WU17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Niamh Richardson (Peamount United)

Defenders: Aoife Turner (Mountain View Los Altos), Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan (Wexford Youths), Heidi Mackin (Cork City), Alice Lillie (Sligo Rovers), Keira Sena (Cork City)

Midfielders: Aoife Kelly (Shelbourne), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Jodie Loughrey (Donegal Women’s League), Freya Healy (Peamount United), Ruby Gallagher (Shamrock Rovers), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Millie Daly (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Fiana Bradley (Cork City), Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)

UEFA European WU17 Championship Qualifiers

League A, Group 3

Friday, October 21 | Republic of Ireland v Austria, Seaview, KO 14:00

Monday, October 24 | Finland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 12:00

Thursday, October 27 | Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Seaview, KO 14:00