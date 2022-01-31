Sligo Rovers issue season ticket update for fans

Supporters make their way through the turnstiles into The Showgrounds. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have issued an update to fans regarding season tickets, with the kick-off to the 2022 season less than three weeks away.

Season Tickets have been available for purchase online, at The Showgrounds and at the various outlets around the region since the end of the 2021 season in November, with sales figures showing why supporters are again renowned as one of the best in the country.

Season Tickets that were purchased up to and including Monday January 10th are now ready and available for collection from The Showgrounds office. Tickets purchased online up to and including Monday January 10th have been posted last week.

Rovers now have a cut-off date for ordering tickets in time for the opening game of the season against Bohemian FC.

In order to receive your season ticket in time for the new campaign, you must order on or before Friday February 4th at Midday.

These orders will go to print and be ready for collection or delivery from February 14th.

Rovers will hold a ticket collection day and evening at The Showgrounds that week, with details to follow.

Office hours will be as normal from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

No tickets will be available for collection on Matchday, Saturday February 19th.

All online orders will be posted out while any physical sales will be held for collection.

The club announced recently that all 2022 season ticket holders will gain access to both men’s senior and women’s senior matches at The Showgrounds this year meaning that supporters will now have over 30 live games on their season tickets.

Tickets can be bought online at https://srfcdirect.com/season-tickets-2022

Tickets are also available at The Showgrounds and through the following list of outlets.

Please note, if purchased through an outlet, the cut off point will be Wednesday February 2nd.

Collery Menswear, Sligo

Barton Smiths, Sligo

Collerys, Beltra

Lavin’s Menswear, Ballymote

Gerry Kenny Sports, Ballina

John Gillespies Sports, Tubbercurry

Greenan Electrical, Boyle

Jim Gartlan, Carrick on Shannon

Michael Toolan, Achonry

Centra, Gurteen

Tickets purchased after February 4th will receive their season ticket before the next home fixture against Dundalk FC however will receive a match ticket for the Bohemian FC game to grant access to that.