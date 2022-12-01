Sligo Rovers issue bans after crowd trouble during final home game of the season

A number of Sligo Rovers fans have been handed bans from attending games at The Showgrounds after the club carried out an investigation into crowd trouble that marred the Bit O’Red’s final home game of the season against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Trouble between both sets of fans broke out at half time, and the club confirmed that it received fines following the incidents.

A statement issued by the Bit O’Red said:

“Sligo Rovers can confirm that a number of supporters have been issued with barring orders from attending Sligo Rovers fixtures at The Showgrounds following an investigation into recent incidents at our fixture against St. Patrick’s Athletic in October at The Showgrounds.

“Trouble broke out at half-time in the fixture between both sets of supporters and following investigations in association with An Garda Siochana, we have identified a number of individuals and issued them with stadium bans.

“These incidents not only tarnish the club’s good name, built by our supporters and volunteers over our 94 year history, but they also bring needless expense on the club, which it simply does not budget for and can not continue to pay for.

"The club were issued with fines in excess of €1,500 from this fixture, which is more disappointing knowing that other supporters raise money for the club year on year by buying lotto tickets, season tickets, draw tickets and so on.

“An Garda Siochana are in dialogue with their counterparts in Dublin with regards away supporter behaviour on the night and these investigations are ongoing.

“Sligo Rovers does not tolerate and will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour at The Showgrounds or at any club fixtures and will continue to endeavour to ensure that problems such as those against St Patrick’s Athletic will not happen again.

“While Sligo Rovers do not wish to ban any supporters from coming to The Showgrounds, we will continue to stamp out these incidents by issuing more bans in the future should we need to.

“Sligo Rovers has a proud history, with a strong name and strong values in our community, welcoming people from all walks of life and welcoming families to our club and these incidents are not welcome or accepted at The Showgrounds.

“We would remind supporters that CCTV cameras are operated throughout our match nights and these cameras were extremely important in dealing with this matter in the manner we have. Cameras are located in all areas of the ground.

“We wish to thank Power Right for their help in installing these cameras in support of the club in 2020.”