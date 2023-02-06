Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas chalks bad days down to experience as he prepares for new season

Having earned the number 1 jersey at Sligo Rovers following the departure of Ed McGinty to Oxford United last summer, Luke McNicholas had some good days and some bad days as Rovers’ goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old is a graduate of the Bit O’Red academy, and even though McGinty’s departure was a blow, Rovers were comforted by the fact that they had a ready-made replacement in Luke McNicholas more than capable of filling in.

For a goalkeeper, the good days get less attention than the bad days. McNicholas had to learn how to deal with scrutiny after conceding goals that he probably should have saved.

There was no pile-on from fans, and the criticism was fairly muted. But McNicholas himself chalked it all down to experience.

“I had some good games and some games where I made mistakes. That’s part of the game,” he told The Sligo Champion.

"You’re not going to go through your whole career without making any mistakes. It’s how you react to it, you have to stay positive and do what I know I can do.

“It’s just part and parcel of the position. That’s why you have to be a bit mad to be a goalkeeper, there’s so much pressure put on you, it’s just the way it is.”

McNicholas enjoyed a superb campaign in the Northern Irish Premiership on loan with Cliftonville before he returned to Rovers last year.

He sustained an ankle injury is September and missed the rest of the campaign.

But now that he’s had time to recover, he’s filling fit and ready to go as the season gets underway this weekend.

He said: “Pre-season’s been quite good. Just getting back into the swing of things, getting game time under our belts, and just building up the fitness. So far so good. My ankle is feeling good. Thankfully I’ve had no issues with it since coming back so all is good.”

Players were issued with programmes to work on during the off-season, ensuring that the players came back for pre-season as fit as possible.

McNicholas added: “For me it was different because of the injury. For the rest of the lads it definitely helped. You needed those two weeks, more mentally than physically to give yourself a rest but coming back in, everyone was in great shape as it was. It means we’re starting ahead of where we should be at coming into the season.”

The former Manulla man missed the end of the 2022 campaign as a result of that injury. It was a huge blow at the time, as he had just come into the starting 11, and played in Europe.

But, he took the positives from that spell on the sidelines.

“It was a massive blow for me. But I was just getting into a good run of games, think I played 13 games beforehand. It wasn’t great timing.

"I was lucky that it was towards the end of the season rather than at the beginning of the season or the middle where I would have missed a lot of the season. Coming into the off season then it gave me a lot of time to really make sure that I was right.

“It’s just part of football. You just have to stay positive, there’s no point feeling sorry for yourself. There’s other people with worse injuries, just have to concentrate on getting back fit and do whatever rehab I have to do to get back fit.

"It also gives you a chance to work on other areas where you might want to strengthen up, put on muscle mass or something which is a lot harder to do when you’re playing during the season. I used that time to work on stuff that I needed.”

He’s been working under the veteran Richard Brush who has taken on a role as a player/goalkeeping coach for the new season.

“It’s been great to be fair. He’s been brilliant since he’s come in as coach. Even the experience he has, playing in the league and everything. It’s been great working with him in pre-season so far.”

Like many have said before him, McNicholas praised the facilities at St George’s Park, the FA headquarters where Rovers got to spend a few days as part of a training camp earlier in pre-season.

“It was unbelievable. Anything you could ask for they had in St George’s Park. That’s the levels you want to try get to in order to have that as your full time work spot.”

The Bit O’Red return to competitive action this weekend when they host the champions Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds this Saturday night.

The game will be live on LOITV for anyone who cannot make it.