Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Kristen Sample set for spell on sidelines having sustained horrific injury

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Kristen Sample is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an horrific injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Galway.

The Rovers goalkeeper broke her arm as she tried to make the save when Galway scored their second goal of the afternoon at The Showgrounds.

Sample required treatment, with the game delayed for almost eight minutes with the physio, club doctor and medical team treating her.

The American also required oxygen as she was treated on the pitch, before being taking to hospital for further treatment.

The 33-year-old has been a crucial figure for Sligo Rovers since the season started - her experience proving vital to Rovers as the season has gone on.

Eighteen-year-old Amy Mahon came on in Sample’s place on Saturday afternoon, having played her first game in the 3-1 victory over Treaty United when Sample was away with the Republic of Ireland Under 15 team.

And although the American will not be able to feature on the pitch for the foreseeable, her influence will undoubtedly still be important in the dressing room.

Rovers face a tricky task this weekend as they travel to Dublin to take on DLR Waves.