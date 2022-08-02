Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo Rovers go into ‘unknown territory’ as European adventures continue

Sligo Rovers fans queue in the pouring rain on Saturday morning to pick up tickets for the home leg against Viking FK of Norway. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Close

Sligo Rovers fans queue in the pouring rain on Saturday morning to pick up tickets for the home leg against Viking FK of Norway. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo Rovers fans queue in the pouring rain on Saturday morning to pick up tickets for the home leg against Viking FK of Norway. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo Rovers fans queue in the pouring rain on Saturday morning to pick up tickets for the home leg against Viking FK of Norway. Pic: Donal Hackett.

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Sligo Rovers will this week enter uncharted territory as the Bit O’Red prepare to take on Viking Stavanger of Norway in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round - the first time the club has gone this far.

It’s also the first time the club has progressed through two European rounds in the one campaign.

Privacy