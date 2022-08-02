Sligo Rovers go into ‘unknown territory’ as European adventures continue

Sligo Rovers will this week enter uncharted territory as the Bit O’Red prepare to take on Viking Stavanger of Norway in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round - the first time the club has gone this far.

It’s also the first time the club has progressed through two European rounds in the one campaign.

Wins over Motherwell across both legs meant Rovers progressed more comfortably than most would have expected, but they face a different challenge later this week.

The prize money earned by progression in Europe is invaluable to a club like Rovers who rely heavily on fundraising ordinarily.

Chairman Tommy Higgins knows that what lies ahead for Rovers is unclear, but he has enjoyed this European adventure as much as anyone else.

He told The Sligo Champion: “Anytime you get into Europe it’s a great occasion for the fans.

“When you look now, we’re going into unknown territory as we’ve qualified for the third round, never done before.

“It’s historic for the club. We’re going into the unknown. I don’t know what’s going to happen in Stavanger.

“But we’ve a sell-out crowd for Thursday week. It’s been a wonderful voyage.

“I don’t remember an atmosphere like it, maybe going back ten years ago when we won the league.

“It may have exceeded it a bit because it was unexpected to beat Motherwell twice, and the nature of those two fabulous goals, it was such a big uplift in spirit for the fans.

“I was delighted for the fans because they’ve stuck with us through thick and thin in difficult years.

“It was a great occasion for the fans.

“And the players too, and John (Russell).

“He set up the teams very well, we performed magnificently in both games, controlled both games which was great credit to everyone.”

When that final whistle was blown by the Swedish official last Thursday night at The Showgrounds, the thoughts of the Chairman, committee members and club staff turned very quickly to this Thursday’s tie.

The immediate concern was getting the home leg at The Showgrounds, although it seemed unlikely at the time.

Rovers knew they would have to put in the work to receive clearance to play the game at home.

Higgins said: “I must give thanks to the FAI who helped us enormously in getting that game versus Viking into The Showgrounds.

“We just scraped through, we have to do some upgrades, bring in extra security, have to do bits around the stadium to secure the game.

“There’s still work to be done over the next ten days to get the game in place.

“That was the first thing we had to do, we desperately wanted that game to take place in The Showgrounds.

“Unfortunately a lot of fans aren’t going to make it but we’ve a strict cap on the attendance and even though if we were allowed standing we would have fit another couple of thousand into it somewhere.

“That was our immediate thought. Getting the game at home.

“A lot of people forget that most of the people running the club are volunteers, people have day jobs, people are away on holidays etc.

“To face all that, the logistics of getting to Stavanger, hiring a plane and all that, with very limited resources at the club.

“We’re dealing with clubs who are full professional with big backroom staff, we don’t have that. I’m very proud of all the people attached to the club who do extraordinary work and nobody ever knows about it. We’re delighted with that.”

The Rovers chairman acknowledged that there will be plenty of disappointed fans who couldn’t get tickets for the home leg, and says that with the masterplan, an increased capacity at The Showgrounds would help facilitate the kind of demand we are seeing at the minute.

“What you can see there, on the night, for next week we have to look to the future and be prepared for these European nights, therefore we need a larger capacity.

“So many fans can’t get in, we’re sorry about that but we’re limited.”

The next priority was trying to source a charter flight to take the team to Norway, as the journey to Stavanger is not a straight forward one.

“There’s a huge shortage of charters, it’s a difficult place to get to with standard routes, there’s no direct route from Ireland to Stavanger and there’s a huge shortage of charters and they’re extraordinarily expensive, worldwide.

“I think there was only one option and we had to take that, a very small jet.

“That was that. Logistics of getting there as well as having to prepare for the home game. That’s what we’ve been doing since Thursday night.

“Colin (Feehily) had to go away looking for charters, if you were knocked out there was no need for that.

“There was such little time. We’ve never got to this stage in Europe before, there’s great excitement for the players and the fans and had to temper all of that and get on wit the business.”

For those involved, there wasn’t much time to sit back and enjoy the occasion after full-time on Thursday.

It can often take days for those sort of results to sink in, and Higgins admits it took a while for it all to sink in.

He also praised the Rovers fans who listened to the club’s pleas not to enter the field of play after full-time, avoiding a big fine by doing so.

“We’re at the coalface of it, it was a huge deal for the supporters. It was an enormous buzz.

“I only realised it a day or so later, when I came home the other night I’d say there was 100 messages, it never stopped.

“I only realised how much it meant then, we were caught up with the game.

“I must praise the supporters, had they come in on the pitch I doubt we would have had that game in Sligo next week. You’re thinking of all those things, what will happen if..

“They were very respectful and we were delighted with that.”

The very valuable prize money that this journey has earned the Bit O’Red will undoubtedly be put to good use.

It will probably mean Russell will have a bigger budget next season, but some of the prize money will likely be set aside to get the club’s master-plan started in some way.

Higgins said: “The first thing, we have to get planning permission.

“The architects are working on that, before you do anything, apply for large scale funding you have to have planning permission .That’s our focus at present, it’s expensive.

“The club have to fund that part. There’s inflation in the game, you’re trying to compete with the bigger guys to qualify for Europe, our resources are limited.

“This would be a help. We’re delighted, of course we are, it gives us an opportunity to get to the next step.

“You have to keep looking to the future. We’ve seen what can happen.

“If we had a 6,000 seater it would have been full for those games.”

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers were delighted to receive a significant donation from Sligo BID (Sligo Business Improvements District) to help the club bring the ground up to UEFA standards for hosting our European games, especially with our upcoming 3rd Round tie with Viking FK of Norway.

Sligo BID is a business improvement district located in Sligo Town. BIDs improve the trading within specific geographic locations by improving the commercial environment and pro-actively marketing the district.

Last week, businesses in Sligo town were extremely busy with many Motherwell fans staying in the town and surrounding areas for the second round tie with the Scottish team.

Occasions like this brings the community together and for Sligo Rovers, it’s important that local businesses get the benefits of such games in terms of income they can generate off the back of them.

Many of these businesses are loyal sponsors of the club and the club appreciates their support on an ongoing basis.

The Showgrounds is included in the Purple Flag zone.

The Purple Flag is the International Award for Towns and Cities that reach a standard of excellence in the evening and night-time economy.

Tommy Higgins, Chairman of Sligo Rovers:

‘’We are extremely grateful to Sligo BID for helping us keep our next European game against Viking of Norway at The Showgrounds in front of our supporters.

‘’The recent European games were fantastic in terms of atmosphere, excitement and indeed creating extra business and revenue for the local Sligo economy.

‘’We hope we can continue to do this in the future and this includes with the redevelopment of The Showgrounds in our Masterplan which we hope can bring a top class venue to the town and region.

‘’We thank Sligo BID for their continued support of the club’’.

The Bit O’ Red host Viking FK at The Showgrounds on Thursday, August 11th at 7pm. The game is sold out.

Supporters wishing to watch this Thursday’s First-Leg in Norway are encouraged to attend the live screening which takes place in Stephen Street car park on the big screen from 6pm.

(Admission €5 and proceeds go to Sligo Summer Festival – gates open 5pm).

The game will also be streamed live on LOITV.