Sligo Rovers’ friendly against Stoke U21s cancelled due to weather, will play Fleetwood instead

Sligo Rovers have travelled to England today (Friday) for a pre-season training camp at St George’s Park, the FA headquarters.

Rovers were due to play Stoke City Under 21s today (Friday) at their Clayton Wood training ground, but that game has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch at the venue after a heavy snowfall in the area overnight.

Instead, Rovers will travel to take on Fleetwood Town at 2.30pm, to play a behind closed doors friendly. The game will take place at Town’s Poolfoot Farm training ground.

The Bit O’Red will then travel south to Burton-on-Trent where they will spend three days on site at St. George’s Park.

There will be a number of training sessions over the weekend with a game against Nottingham Forest Under 21s scheduled for 11am on Monday at the same venue, with the squad then flying home later that day.

Rovers will then take on Athlone Town on Friday, January 27th in a pre-season friendly at Athlone Town Stadium, before travelling to Westport on Saturday January 28th to play Galway.

The game takes place at 2pm and all proceeds will be going towards Galway based charity, ACT for Meningitis.

Westport United will also hold a ceremony before the game, in memory of former player Adam Mulchrone, who sadly passed away from Meningitis four years ago, with the Mayo club’s pitch to become the Adam Mulchrone Memorial pitch.

Supporters in attendance will be asked to make a donation of their choice rather than paying a set entry fee.

It will see a return to Westport for their former players Cillian Heaney and Conor Walsh who are now part of The Bit O’ Red squad having signed for the club’s Under 15s from the Mayo club.