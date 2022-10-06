Sligo Rovers’ final game of season rescheduled as all league games moved

Sligo Rovers’ final game of the season will now take place on Sunday, November 6th rather than Friday. November 4th as the SSE Airtricity League announced all league fixtures for the final round of games are moved back by two days.

This is due to Shamrock Rovers’ participation in the Europa Conference League. All games on the final day of the season take place at the same time.

John Russell’s side finish their season with an away trip to Bohemian.

The Bit O’Red have just five games remaining. Tomorrow (Friday) they travel to Dublin to take on UCD, and have no game the following weekend as the fixture against Derry City has been moved to Monday, October 24th as the Candystripes are in the FAI Cup semi-final.

Rovers are away to Dundalk on October 21st, and host St Patrick’s Athletic on October 29th.