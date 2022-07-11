Sligo Rovers fans will be watching Aidan Keena putting on a show for another while as striker signs new deal

Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 First Qualifying Round First Leg match between Bala Town and Sligo Rovers at Park Hall in Oswestry, Wales. Pic: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

In what’s been a massive week for Sligo Rovers, there was more good news for the club on Sunday evening as it was announced that striker Aidan Keena has penned a new two-and-a-half year contract at the club to see him remain with The Bit O’ Red until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The striker has been in impressive form of late, scoring in the win over Bala Town on Thursday night after a brace against Shelbourne in the league last weekend.

Keena has now got twelve goals in all competitions this season after signing from Falkirk in January.

Sligo Rovers Manager John Russell expressed his delight at the news:

‘’I’m delighted that Aidan has committed himself to the club for the next two-and-a-half years.

“He has become a real fan’s favourite in a short space of time so I’m sure the supporters will be excited by this contract extension.

“Aidan is a real talent. He’s one of the best finishers I’ve come across.

“He is currently the top scorer in the league but it’s his all round game that is so impressive.

“He not only scores goals but creates chances for others and has a real willingness to work hard for the team.

“He’s enjoying his football and it’s up to him to now keep pushing and raising his levels.”

The Mullingar native (23) made his competitive debut in Rovers’ opening game of the season against St Patrick’s Athletic, where he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win for Rovers.

Keena picked up the Player of The Month award for March following an impressive hat-trick at home to Finn Harps along with some other strong performances.

The striker currently leads the goalscoring charts in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on 11 goals.

Keena is enjoying his football in Sligo:

“I’m delighted to be at Sligo Rovers and I have really settled in well here in the town. My family enjoy it too and that’s important.

“I’m thrilled to sign a new deal today and look forward to what the future holds for the club.

“We have a big game on Thursday and I’m looking forward to it and the next two and a half years here’.”

Even with this new extended deal, should Keena continue his rich vein of form, one would imagine there would be interest in Keena from clubs across the water in the UK.

In that event, the club would be likely to receive a fee for the striker.

Keena is a player full of confidence at the minute, and his form has made him one of the most prolific strikers in the league this season.