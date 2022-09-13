Sligo Rovers’ faint hopes of top four finish effectively ended with defeat to Derry City

Will Patching of Derry City shoots to score his side's first goal, from a free kick, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Will Patching of Derry City in action against Shane Blaney of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Any chance Sligo Rovers had of finishing in the top four is effectively gone, barring a miracle, after the Bit O’Red were beaten 1-0 by Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Will Patching’s well struck free-kick in the first half was enough to see the Candystripes take all three points in their quest for silverware.

Even with that victory over Shelbourne in Dublin last Friday evening, Rovers still need a miracle if they are to secure a top four spot.

The deduction of four points by the FAI, after they fielded an ineligible player, has effectively killed Rovers’ chances, but manager John Russell spoke last week of the need to win every game to give themselves some chance.

Rovers were ten points behind St Pats and 11 behind Dundalk coming into their rescheduled game against Derry City.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were four points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers, and were hoping to put pressure on the league champions even though they have games in hand.

Will Fitzgerald came into the Rovers starting 11 with Max Mata dropping to the bench.

After a slight delay to kick-off as the referee Rob Harvey and his officials fixed the netting in one goal, the hosts should have taken the lead on eight minutes as Cameron McJannet picked out Ryan Graydon inside the box.

Graydon’s downward header bounced up and over the net as Rovers breathed a sigh of relief.

They did go ahead on 15 minutes, though. Greg Bolger conceded a free-kick outside the box after he took down Will Patching.

The free-kick specialist hit a sublime effort that hit the top corner, too far out of Luke McNicholas’ reach to put the hosts ahead.

Paddy Kirk’s dangerous cross was deflected wide by the Derry City defence as Rovers tried to work their way forward, but Derry stood tall in defence.

Having not really troubled the Derry rearguard in the first-half, Rovers went in at the break trailing 1-0 with it all to do in the second-half.

The Bit O’Red started the second half brighter, with Shane Blaney’s free-kick blocked by Derry’s wall after the league’s top scorer Aidan Keena won the free.

Jamie McGonigle and Michael Duffy both saw half chances trickle wide early on, while McNicholas had to get down quickly to claim the ball after Duffy drilled the cross in goalwards.

Ruaidhri Higgins will be wondering how his side weren’t 2-0 up after Dummigan slipped in James Akintunde with the Derry substitute somehow firing over from 7 yards out with a bit of help from Luke McNicholas who did get a touch to it.

Rovers had a great opportunity to level the score with 15 minutes left on the clock. Keena spread the ball wide for Liivak who was starting to cause problems on the left wing.

The Estonian international carved out a dangerous cross looking to pick out Max Mata but the New Zealander couldn’t get to it.

Rovers were pleading for a penalty as they felt Mark Connolly had handled the ball in the box, but Rob Harvey didn’t see it that way.

Brian Maher raced off his line to make the save with Max Mata charging down on goal, as Derry looked to make sure of all three points.

A dangerous Robbie Burton free-kick was cleared by Patrick McEleney, with Rovers pushing to try and find a late equaliser.

Mata missed a glorious chance to earn a late point for the Bit O’Red, when he was played through by Keena, but could only poke his effort over the crossbar in the dying seconds.

That result means Rovers’ top four chances have been pretty much ended, while Derry stay in the title hunt.

There’s no game for John Russell’s side this weekend or the following, due to the cup games taking place this weekend followed by an international break.

Rovers' next game is home to Shamrock Rovers on October 1st.

Rovers have six games left this season.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Cameron McJannet, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly, Ronan Boyce, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney, Will Patching (Joe Thomson, 70), Michael Duffy (Daniel Lafferty, 90+1), Ryan Graydon (Cian Kavanagh, 84), Jamie McGonigle (James Akintunde, 70).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk, Will Fitzgerald, Robbie Burton (David Cawley, 90+1), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan, 63), Greg Bolger (Max Mata, 63), Frank Liivak, Aidan Keena.

Referee: Rob Harvey.