Sligo Rovers’ FAI Cup game is off as Douglas Hall unable to field

Sligo Rovers’ first ever Women’s FAI Cup game due to take place today (Saturday July 9th) has been called off.

Steve Feeney’s side were due to take on non-league side Douglas Hall at The Showgrounds at 3pm in another historic day for the club.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the FAI said:

“Douglas Hall informed the Football Association of Ireland that they cannot fulfil the fixture, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon in The Showgrounds.

"The First Round action kicks off on Saturday with three games scheduled and two more to follow on Sunday.

"Cup Holders Wexford Youths and last year's runners-up Shelbourne are already waiting in the next round having received byes.”

The Bit O’Red will be back in action next weekend when they host Athlone Town at The Showgrounds on Saturday, July 16th.