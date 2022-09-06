Sligo Rovers face potential points deduction as FAI charge Bit O’Red for fielding suspended player

Adam McDonnell was allegedly suspended for the Dundalk clash, but Sligo Rovers say they received contradictory information. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have been charged by the FAI for fielding ‘a suspended player’ in the 2-0 win over Dundalk at The Showgrounds last week.

The FAI yesterday (Monday) announced that Rovers had been charged after Adam McDonnell played against the Lilywhites, with the hearing to take place this week.

Sligo Rovers say the club received ‘contradictory communications’ and have sought legal advice in relation to the matter.

The result could be overturned if Rovers are found guilty, with all three points then going to Dundalk.

It would be a huge blow to Rovers’ already distant hopes of securing a top four spot.

It is expected that more details will be available later this week.

In a statement, Sligo Rovers said: “We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week.

"It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended.

"The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result.

“The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing.

“A further update will follow when available.”

A statement from the FAI said: “The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th.

"The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers FC.”

Adam McDonnell’s suspension was not listed in the suspension list issued to members of the media, but clubs are informed directly by the FAI if a player is facing a suspension.