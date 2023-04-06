Sligo Rovers’ Fabrice Hartmann nominated for March player of the month award

Sligo Rovers’ German winger Fabrice Hartmann has been nominated for March player of the month alongside five other players.

Bohemian’s Ali Coote, St Patrick’s Athletic’s Sam Curtis, Derry City's Ryan Graydon, Cork City’s Ruairi Keating and Galway United’s Stephen Walsh are the other nominees.

Twenty-two-year-old Hartmann, on loan from RB Leipzig, scored his first Sligo Rovers goal in the 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds, while he was particularly impressive in the 1-1 draw with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.