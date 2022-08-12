Sligo Rovers’ European run has ‘shown the potential within the group and club’

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell applauds the Bit O'Red fans following Thursday's win over Viking at The Showgrounds. Rovers lost 5-2 on aggregate. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers’ European run ended on a positive note on Thursday evening as the Bit O’Red beat Viking at The Showgrounds, and manager John Russell says this historic campaign has shown what the club is capable of.

The Bit O’Red were beaten 5-1 by Viking in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie, which effectively ended their incredible European campaign that has seen Rovers progress through two rounds for the first time.

"It has (been an amazing six weeks)”, Russell said. “It’s shown the potential within the group here and as a club. That’s what we need to aspire to going forward, is getting through rounds in Europe.

"We’ve created history this year getting to this stage. We’ve won four games in Europe, that's unheard of for an Irish team even going back to the Stephen Kenny days with Dundalk, they would have drawn games and got through on away goals, penalties.

"We won four games. That shows remarkable progress for the club, where we’re at and it’s important that we build on that.

"With 12 league games to go, the players have got a taste of it and the crowd, the community, people following Sligo Rovers abroad, tuning into games, this shows that we’ve put Sligo Rovers on the map again and the league and it’s important that we try and get Europe again next year.

"It won’t be easy. But we’ll give it everything over the next few games.”

Rovers went 1-0 ahead just before half-time and held out for the victory. Russell asked his players to put in a performance, and he got just that.

“Really proud of all the players and staff tonight, it was a proper 90 minute performance from start to finish, in and out of possession really good, defensive shape was excellent, we spoke before the game that we were going to have a full house here tonight, we’ve had a fabulous run, we created history.

"But we wanted to sign off with a really good performance and we got it tonight.”

Having suffered that heavy defeat in Norway last week, Russell says Thursday’s win will serve as a huge confidence boost for his players as they go into a busy period of games, hoping to secure European football again for next season.

“It’s huge for the confidence. We have a young team in there. For a lot of the guys it was their first time playing in Europe, and to win four games is unbelievable.

"We’ve lost Ed (McGinty) along the way, we’ve brought in one or two players. A lot of academy players have come in and made an impact, it’s been an unbelievable journey, and for us it’s to keep going.

"It’s work in progress, we’ve got to get back to the training ground. Is there stuff we can improve on? Absolutely.

"Our defensive shape was really good tonight, we were better than we were last week. There’s learnings along the way, we took that on board.”

New signing Robbie Burton, on loan from Dinamo Zagreb, has proved so far to be a fantastic signing for the Bit O’Red.

Russell praised the midfielder’s impact.

“He’s been a really good signing. Robbie’s a top player, he’s played at the highest level. He came through the Arsenal academy, captained them at u23 level and got a big move to Dinamo Zagreb.

"Unfortunately he hasn’t been playing first team football, really delighted I was able to bring him to the club. He’s fitted in really well and you can see his quality on the pitch.

"He’s a proper player and I think the fans are going to be excited to see him, he’ll get fitter and sharper as the weeks go on.”

And now having visited Viking after playing against Norwegian teams as a player, Russell sees the Scandinavian clubs as a sort of model that Rovers can maybe aspire to going forward as the club looks to develop.

“I’ve always looked at the Scandinavian clubs and at one stage the Irish clubs were probably ahead of them. You would have seen it as a nice draw getting a team from Scandinavia.

"Over the years, as a player with Sligo and you look at the way they develop their ground, their academies, they’re selling players to other leagues, they're getting to group stages and for us as a nation and as clubs, we have to look at that.

"They don’t have 30/40,000 seater stadiums, they have 10,12,15,000 seater stadiums. But they’re proper football clubs, as an industry there, they have full-time staff, their academies are wonderful.

"For us there’s huge learnings there and step by step, we know we need finance to come into the league but we know getting through rounds in Europe is going to help us make those little steps at Sligo.”

Rovers return to league action this Sunday as they travel to Inchicore to take on St Patrick’s Athletic.