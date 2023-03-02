Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo Rovers’ Emma Hansberry hopes men’s ‘rivalry’ with Shamrock Rovers will transfer to women’s side as clubs set to meet in first game of the season

The Bit O’Red take on the Hoops, the league’s newest side, at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening at 5pm.

Sligo Rovers' Emma Hansberry at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sligo Rovers' Emma Hansberry at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers' Emma Hansberry at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers' Emma Hansberry at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Emma Hansberry admits there were times when she wasn’t sure if she would ever play football at the top level in Ireland again.

And it was simply because of the commitment involved. With no Sligo Rovers team to play for, the Sligo native would have to travel the length and breadth of the country to play in the Women’s National League.

Privacy