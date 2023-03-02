Sligo Rovers’ Emma Hansberry hopes men’s ‘rivalry’ with Shamrock Rovers will transfer to women’s side as clubs set to meet in first game of the season

Emma Hansberry admits there were times when she wasn’t sure if she would ever play football at the top level in Ireland again.

And it was simply because of the commitment involved. With no Sligo Rovers team to play for, the Sligo native would have to travel the length and breadth of the country to play in the Women’s National League.

It would have been an awful shame if such a talent was lost, but thankfully for her and everyone else, Sligo Rovers entered the league last year, allowing Hansberry to fulfil her dreams of getting to play for her hometown club.

It was her first time playing in the Women’s National League, now the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, since she left Wexford Youths in 2018.

Prior to that, Hansberry played for Castlebar Celtic who were one of the founding clubs in the Women’s National League.

The chance to not only return to the league, but to do so with her hometown club was an opportunity that Hansberry couldn’t take quick enough.

“It’s class to be honest. I still can’t believe I used to drive to Wexford every week to play. It’s bizarre really. Now when you look at the talent that was in Sligo all along, it’s class to be able to play for your hometown especially,” she told The Sligo Champion.

"Sligo Rovers have been great to us, they’ve given us everything we’ve asked for. Everything the men get, we get. Even the social media, it beats any other team in the league. A few people have said that to me. Sligo Rovers are really putting a marker down, that they mean business and they want to develop the women’s team over the next few years.

"Personally I love being able to play in Sligo, the older you get it’s not as easy to do all the travelling. I’m delighted that I only have to go down the road to training. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever play in the Women’s National League again because of the commitment. So I’m delighted.

"We’ve been talking about this for a few years and then it seemed to happen so quickly out of nowhere. Steve stuck the squad together so quickly last year, and then having a bit more time this year will definitely stand to us this season.”

Rovers finished an admirable 8th in the Women’s National League last year. They recorded impressive wins over champions Shelbourne and second placed Wexford Youths in that year.

They surprised many, having been tipped by numerous pundits to finish bottom of the league in their first season. And now that they have the experience of the first year, and know what to expect, Hansberry says there’s a lot of excitement among the group.

“Everyone is really excited this year. We got a proper pre-season under our belts, that makes all the difference in the world.

"It gives you a bit more confidence going into the first game of the season, and of course after playing in the league last year we kind of know what to expect, although Shamrock Rovers are a new team. We probably know the players that they have this year more so than what we were facing last year at the start of the season.”

Rovers open their season on Saturday evening, with a home game against the league’s newest side in Shamrock Rovers. The Hoops might be the league’s newest side (they had a team in the league when it was established but later pulled out), but they’re not messing around.

Managed by former UCD manager Collie O’Neill, the Hoops have added some of the league’s best players to their ranks.

Household names such as Aine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche have joined the Hoops, along with Jess Hennessy, Abbie Larkin, Alannah McEvoy, Savannah McCarthy, Melissa O’Kane and a host of other top players.

There’s no doubt that this is a tough task for Rovers, but Hansberry is hoping that the crowd will get behind the hosts to drive them on.

“Hopefully we get a few supporters at the game Saturday behind us. Obviously the Shamrock Rovers/Sligo Rovers thing will be there, hopefully for the women as well.

"The men got a good result against them two weeks ago. We’re hoping that we can put on a good performance on Saturday. We know a lot of their players.

"They should have a massive threat going forward, it’s down to us to stop them doing that but hopefully we can catch them on the attack. Hopefully we can come away with a point or even better three,” she said.

The 28-year-old added: “It would be unreal to have that big support on Saturday. The first home game of the season last year they were pushing for a record crowd against DLR, we were so close. We were only a few short.

"The game against Shels as well we had a big crowd, it’s just class playing in front of a crowd. People don’t understand how important it is to have a crowd behind you, it’s definitely the thing that could get you over the line, for sure.

"We’d love to put on a good performance for the crowd, we did that against Shels last year. It would be great to have the crowd there. The known rivalry with the men’s here, it would be cool to get that going for the women’s as well.”

And now that Rovers are no longer the new team in the league, the former Republic of Ireland international is hopeful that they can push on, learn from mistakes, and be more consistent.

She said: “Everyone’s going to be looking at Shamrock Rovers, they’re the new team in it. They’ve clearly spent a lot of money and have attracted the top players in the league, so all the focus will be on them this season. It’s not a bad thing.

"We were the new team last year, and everyone was talking about us. We got some really good results and then we got some results that were poor.

"This year we want to be a bit more consistent in the league and try and be a bit better. We know we can do that. We beat two of the top teams last year, we know we can compete at that level.

"It’s just about being more consistent and trying to fix the things that let us down last year. We’ve had a good pre-season, seven weeks behind us. By the time Saturday comes, we hope that everything will pay off.”

Pre-season took a different shape for Steve Feeney’s side this year. A year ago, it was more so about looking at players with the potential of signing them, whereas this year Feeney had the core of his squad signed, and just added a handful of new faces, allowing Rovers to work on shape, style of play and tactics in training.

Hansberry added: “This season we had the bulk of our squad going into training, and pre-season, over 20 people at the first night of training. People that we added, they’re not coming in as bench players, they’re coming in looking to start.

"We’re not signing people for the sake of it, they’re brilliant players and pushing everyone. We played Athlone twice, Galway and DLR, four really competitive games in pre-season which hopefully will stand to us. We’ve tried different things in pre-season, different positions and formations.

"We are feeling a bit more confident, that comes with being fitter. We have Ben (Houston) in with us this year, the fitter you are the more confident you are. The last couple of weeks it’s all come together nicely, we’re looking forward to it a lot more this year than last year.”

Rovers get their season started on Saturday, March 4th with a home game against Shamrock Rovers. Kick off at the Showgrounds is 5pm.