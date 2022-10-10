Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty is the match winner for Republic of Ireland Under 19s

Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty scored the winning goal for the Republic of Ireland Under 19s as they beat Northern Ireland 1-0 on Friday morning.
A header from Doherty ensured the Irish Under-19s took the three points in the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifying Round.
Having drawn 1-1 with Poland in their first game in Group 5, Dave Connell knew that his team needed a victory in order to stay in contention to reach Phase 2 of qualifying next year. And that is exactly what they achieved.
Ireland sit second in the Group behind France - who they play next on Monday afternoon - but have already secured a place in the next stage of qualifying.
Sligo Rovers' Pixie O’Hara came on as a sub in the 56th minute.