Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty and Aidan Keena crowned player of the month in respective leagues

Sligo Rovers players, Emma Doherty, with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for June/July 2022, and Aidan Keena, with the SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month for July 2022, at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty and Aidan Keena claimed the player of the month awards in their respective leagues, in what was the first time one club has claimed the two awards in the one month.

It’s a first player of the month win for Rovers in the Women’s National League, while Keena picks up the award for the second time this season.

In TG4's first live broadcast this year, Doherty seized the opportunity to shine as she scored twice for Sligo in the 3-2 victory over champions Shelbourne.

The 18-year-old has scored nine League goals so far, while her overall play has helped Sligo reached the semi-finals of the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup and become a force to be reckoned with.

Keena collects the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers' Ireland Award for July in what has been a huge season for the Mullingar native who is the league’s top scorer.

The former Falkirk man has also scored vital goals in Europe for the Bit O’Red, netting against both Bala Town and Mothewell.

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Emma Doherty on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for June/July. She has been central to Sligo Rovers’ success so far this year and has a bright future ahead.

"We would also like to congratulate Sligo Rovers on being the first club to win the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards in the same month with Aidan Keena picking up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month for July.

"What an incredible achievement and it’s a testament to all the hard work that happens both on and off the pitch at Sligo Rovers."

Doherty recently received a first call-up to the Home-Based Training Sessions, run by WNT Manager Vera Pauw and her staff, at the FAI National Training Centre.