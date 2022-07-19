Sligo Rovers’ Ed McGinty reveals input from club’s Performance Analyst helped in penalty shoot-out

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty revealed research by the club’s Performance Analyst Chris Jenkins helped him in the penalty shoot-out against Bala Town last Thursday, as he saved two penalties, and went the right way every time.

The 22-year-old was the saviour for the Bit O’Red as they progressed to the second round of the Europa Conference League with that victory, after Bala won the tie 1-0 in ordinary time, forcing extra-time and then penalties.

The Rovers netminder saved two penalties in the shoot-out, along with a string of vital saves throughout the evening, keeping Rovers in the game.

And, McGinty revealed he had some help.

“It’s easy to say now but I was feeling good (ahead of penalties). I like a penalty shoot-out, there’s no real pressure on me.

“I’ve got to just get at it. Shout out to Chris (Jenkins), I told him at half-time in extra-time to go work out what direction they go, he got it on a bottle so that helped me out a bit.

“It was good, good to help the team.”

Jenkins is one of the newest members of staff at the club, brought in by manager John Russell full-time having already worked with the academy teams.

The Manorhamilton man has proved already to be a vital asset.

McGinty said: “It was a hard 15 minutes for him, he was on the laptop working through 14 penalty shoot-outs, he worked it out so credit to him as well.”

McGinty took his time walking over to the goals for each penalty, and he admitted it was mind-games of sorts.

“I was just trying to upset their rhythm, it’s a 12 yard shot on goal, you need to just try and ruin it for them a wee bit. End of the day, it’s just a guess.”

On the game as a whole, the Motherwell native said Rovers were surprised somewhat by how good Bala Town were.

McGinty was the busier of the two goalkeepers on the night, and was called into action more than during the first leg.

“It was a bit busier than expected. They were more at it, they surprised us, they were really direct.

“They played really well, we coughed up a few chances and they’ve got an early goal.

“The lads never sat off or got scared, they were probing away. We just didn’t get the goal. We’re through anyway that’s the main thing.

“I didn’t expect them to get as many chances, that’s my job. I back myself to save them. I’m annoyed at the goal, that’s what I’ll be thinking about.”

And while it took him a few moments to realise the tie had been won when he saved that second penalty, McGinty certainly embraced the celebrations as fans charged onto the pitch.

“It’s right up there. I didn’t actually realise that was it. I saw them running on the pitch and I thought ‘nah there’s still another penalty’, I was unsure.

“I didn’t know how many were hit at this stage. I was like ‘are you sure this is done here?’

“It was a great feeling and seeing all the fans then. I think someone kissed me as well.

“I don’t mind that. I’ll let them away with it today.”

The first leg against Bala was one that Rovers were expected to win. But the narrow 2-1 victory in Park Hall meant it was far from over before the second leg.

And while there was an assumption that Rovers would progress, McGinty said Rovers had to ignore the possibility of facing Motherwell until they won.

“We had to park that up right away cause everyone was chatting saying ‘were going to that one’ so you can’t discredit Bala.

“Every team in Europe is going to be tough, they’re there for a reason.

“We’ve just got in our heads that we had to win this game, Motherwell didn’t exist by that point. Now it does.”

McGinty, who grew up close to Motherwell’s ground Fir Park, may not be there to take on his hometown team as he is understood to be close to completing a move to Oxford.

There’s been a lot of interest in him, and while Rovers were keen to hold onto him for the first round in Europe, they may be willing to part with him now, particularly knowing Luke McNicholas is a safe pair of hands too.

But, should McGinty still be knocking around, he’s looking forward to the game.

“It’s exciting. They’re going to be tough.

“They’re a good side. It’s only 5-10 minutes from where I was brought up.

“It’s a nice stadium, they’ll be a solid team.”

He might have grown up only down the road from Fir Park, but McGinty’s only ever visit to the stadium was to play for Sligo Rovers against Motherwell Colts in October 2018 in the Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup.

He was a Celtic fan, and only went to Celtic home games.

But, if he’s there he can maybe show his team-mates around.

Even with all the attention, last Thursday he said his focus is Sligo Rovers.

“I’m just trying to keep my head down. I don’t like hearing stuff, I don’t like hearing rumours.

“Your head can go one way or another. I want to stay focused. I have to be committed with Sligo for now.”

But, McGinty does have ambitions about moving across the water, and very few would begrudge him that opportunity.

“I’m ambitious about moving forward, things are going well here and I love it here.

“We just have to see how things pan out.”