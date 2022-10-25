Sligo Rovers draw with Derry City, confirming Shamrock Rovers as champions

Sligo Rovers' Kailin Barlow on the ball as Sligo Rovers drew 0-0 with Derry City at The Showgrounds on Monday evening. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers drew a second consecutive game on Monday night, holding Derry City to a scoreless draw at The Showgrounds in their penultimate home game of the season.

Derry City’s failure to beat the Bit O’Red meant Shamrock Rovers were confirmed as champions on Monday night.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side travelled to Sligo on Monday knowing that they needed a win, and nothing less, to keep their title challenge alive.

The Candystripes were eight points behind the league leaders prior to Monday’s game, with three games left to play.

A win would have seen them move to within five points of the Hoops, who they will face this Sunday in what they had hoped would be a huge game.

John Russell made just one change to the side that drew 3-3 with Dundalk on Friday, bringing Shane Blaney back into the side with Colm Horgan dropping to the bench.

Much to the surprise of most, Ruaidhri Higgins made wholesale changes to his side after the draw with Shelbourne on Friday night.

In total, Higgins made five changes, with Michael Duffy, Jamie McGonigle, Patrick McEleney, Shane McEleney and Brandon Kavanagh dropping to the bench.

Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson, Sadou Diallo, Ryan Graydon and Cian Kavanagh all came into the team in their place.

In what was an open start to the game, both sides enjoyed spells of possession.

The league’s top goalscorer Aidan Keena flashed a shot wide of Brian Maher’s goal in the early stages, with the home side enjoying the best of the early chances, although there wasn’t much action in the first half to excite spectators.

A free kick from Adam McDonnell was well held by Maher, before the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international did brilliantly to deny Keena with a point blank save just before the half hour mark.

Maher again denied Keena minutes later, with Frank Liivak sending the follow up well over the bar.

The visitors created a couple of chances before half-time. Rovers failed to deal with a Derry corner, and Mark Connolly was given the space he needed to nod at goal, but his effort was straight into the arms of Brush.

Cian Kavanagh, who signed for Derry over the summer from Waterford, worked space inside the Rovers area but his effort was forced away by Brush.

Russell made a change at half time with Karl O’Sullivan coming in to replace Kailin Barlow who had picked up a booking earlier in the first half.

Brush had to be alert to make the save after Jamie McGonigle glanced a header goalwards in the second-half as Derry tried to find a way to win this game to keep their title chances alive.

Max Mata’s header from a Robbie Burton corner was then deflected wide, while a succession of set plays from Derry came to nothing as time was running out on their title hopes.

The best chance of the game fell to Rovers in the dying stages of the game. Will Fitzgerald spotted the run of Karl O’Sullivan down the right wing, releasing it for the 22-year-old who crossed it in for Mata.

The New Zealander didn’t get the right connection and side-footed it wide of the target.

That was as close as either side would come on the night, and the full-time result meant that Shamrock Rovers were crowned champions for the third consecutive year.

Rovers are in action again this Friday at The Showgrounds as they meet St Patrick's Athletic in their final home game of the season.

The game is moved to Friday as the senior women’s side play their final game on Saturday afternoon at The Showgrounds against DLR Waves.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 78), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell, Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 72); Frank Liivak (Max Mata 57), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan HT); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce (Jordan McEneff 82), Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 82); Sadio Diallo, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Jamie McGonigle 63); Ryan Graydon, Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 82); Cian Kavanagh (Michael Duffy 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle.