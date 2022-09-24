Sligo Rovers confirm Luke McNicholas will miss rest of the season

Luke McNicholas during a Republic of Ireland U21's training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Pc: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas will miss the remainder of the League of Ireland season, the club confirmed on Saturday morning.

The Mayo man sustained an ankle injury while on duty with the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad ahead of their play-off game against Israel.

The injury will see him sidelined for Rovers’ six remaining league games.

McNicholas will now return to the club to begin his rehabilitation and is confident that he will be fit to return as normal for pre-season training in December ahead of the 2023 season.

It’s desperate luck for the former Manulla man who became first choice goalkeeper after Ed McGinty signed for Oxford.

John Russell can call on the experienced Richard Brush to fill on, or hand first league appearances to 17-year-old Conor Walsh who is highly rated and has also featured for Irish underage squads.