Sligo Rovers confirm Jordan Hamilton’s departure

Jordan Hamilton celebrates as he scores against Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers confirmed on Thursday morning that striker Jordan Hamilton has departed the club ‘by mutual consent’.

The Canadian made 13 appearances for the Bit O’Red during the first-half of the season. He was not involved in the 3-0 win over Finn Harps on Saturday.

Hamilton scored twice for Rovers; against Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.

A club statement said the following: