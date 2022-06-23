Sligo Rovers confirm Jordan Hamilton’s departure

Sligo Rovers confirmed on Thursday morning that striker Jordan Hamilton has departed the club ‘by mutual consent’.
The Canadian made 13 appearances for the Bit O’Red during the first-half of the season. He was not involved in the 3-0 win over Finn Harps on Saturday.
Hamilton scored twice for Rovers; against Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.
A club statement said the following:
Hamilton signed for The Bit O’ Red in February ahead of the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League season.The Canadian made his debut for Rovers against Dundalk back in March in a 0-0 draw at The Showgrounds.His first start came against Drogheda United where he scored one and assisted another goal in an impressive 3-0 victory.He scored his second goal in a 1-1 home draw with Shamrock Rovers in April.Hamilton has made 13 appearances so far this season and moves from the club with our best wishes for the future.CEO Colin Feehily:”We wish to thank Jordan for his efforts during his time here with us. Since arriving back in February Jordan has been a pleasure to deal with and we want to wish him well for the future.”