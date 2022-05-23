Sligo Rovers comfortable in victory over Cork in Women's National League

It says something about how far this Sligo Rovers team has come in its first year in the Women’s National League that they are now going into certain games with the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Granted this is only the case in a certain small number of games, but nonetheless it shows that Steve Feeney’s side is progressing as the season goes on.

Saturday afternoon at The Showgrounds was one of those occasions when the Bit O’Red went into a game as favourites.

Having beaten Cork City in March in what was their first ever win in the league, there was an air of confidence around The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

And with just 40 seconds on the clock, Emma Doherty showed how lethal she can be as she got on the end of a Gemma McGuinness cross to nod Rovers into the lead with less than a minute on the clock.

It was the perfect start for Steve Feeney’s side, but they couldn’t get ahead of themselves.

Hanging onto not only their lead, but their clean sheet too would have been a priority after what was a frantic opening.

It should have been 2-0 to the Bit O’Red on four minutes when Paula McGrory squared the ball for Fiona Doherty, but a fine save from Maria O’Sullivan in the City goals denied the Mayo native.

The visitors battled hard to get into the game, Eva Mangan’s cross sailed into the arms of Amy Mahon in the Rovers nets, while Zara Foley’s shot was blocked.

The hosts undoubtedly had the best of the chances, and their lead should have been doubled on 25 minutes.

Emma Doherty picked out McGuinness with a fine pass over the top, but the experienced O’Sullivan did enough to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Rovers were almost celebrating again on the half hour as McGrory knocked on Fiona Doherty’s cross, and with McGuinness on her way, Ciara McNamara cleared it onto her own post and almost into the back of the net.

The sides went in level at half-time, and Rovers’ lead at this stage of the game was a comfortable one.

Steve Feeney was forced into a change at the start of the second-half, as Pixie O’Hara picked up a knock at the end of the first-half.

She was replaced by her St Attracta’s classmate Jessica Casey who came on at right-back.

It was a quiet opening to the second-half, as City tried to find a way to break down the resolute Rovers defence.

Rovers, on the other hand, were trying to find a second goal to make sure of an important three points, and had they been more clinical in front of goal in the first-half it’s very possible this game would have been over at this stage.

It wasn’t the case, however, and while there were few chances of note in the early stages of the second-half, it was Rovers who looked more likely to score the next goal as they began to push on to find a second.

O’Sullivan in the City goals was kept busy by Fiona Doherty who was causing problems on the right hand side.

First, her save from a tight angle was well saved by O’Sullivan who bravely came off her line to defend the effort after a superb ball from McGuinness, with the follow up shot from Casey forcing a corner.

Doherty fired over again moments later as Rovers were taking control.

The visitors’ first attempt of the second-half fell to substitute Nathalie O’Brien, but her effort was well held by Mahon in the Bit O’Red goals.

A fine interception from the always impressive Orna O’Dowd denied Cork City a good opportunity in the closing stages, before the Bit O’Red got their second of the afternoon.

A defence-splitting pass from Leah Kelly fell nicely into the path of Gemma McGuinness who placed her shot past O’Sullivan to make it 2-0 with five minutes left on the clock.

There was much relief at the full-time whistle, that Rovers had seen this out to record an important victory, and that they were comfortable throughout.

There will be little emphasis on the table at this stage of the season, but even still, to see Rovers sitting in seventh place in the table with three established Women’s National League sides sitting below them, is cause for optimism.

And with the season continuing to pick up pace, this side could really do with, and deserve, a large support at home games.

Crowds have been disappointing in recent weeks, and there’s no doubt that a big home support would help give Rovers a push in important home games coming over the next few weeks.

Rovers travel to Limerick this weekend to take on Treaty.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Leah Kelly, Orna O’Dowd, Amy Hyndman, Gemma McGuinness (Sarah Kiernan, 85), Lauren Boles, Amy Roddy, Kerri O’Hara (Jessica Casey, 46), Fiona Doherty (Katie Melly, 70), Paula McGrory (Aoife Brennan, 80), Emma Doherty (Lauren McLellan, 80).

Cork City: Maria O’Sullivan, Lauren Walsh (Nathalie O’Brien, 45), Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Nadine Seward (Chloe Atkinson, 86), Riona Crowley (Ellie O’Brien, 45), Becky Cassin, Orlaith Deasy (Aoibhin Donnelly, 85), Eva Mangan, Lauren Singleton (Shaunagh McCarthy. 45).

Referee: Michael Connolly.