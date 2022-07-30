Sligo Rovers come from 2-0 down to shock league leaders Shelbourne

The good times keep on rolling at Sligo Rovers, with the Bit O'Red pulling off a huge shock to beat league leaders Shelbourne 3-2 after going 2-0 down in the first 18 minutes.

The game looked dead and buried when the Dubliners dominated the opening period, but Rovers grew as the came went on and pulled off a huge scalp.

It was a huge occasion at The Showgrounds with the game televised live on TG4 – a first for Steve Feeney’s side.

The Rovers boss named Amy Boyle-Carr in the starting 11 for the first time after the former Republic of Ireland international signed for the club during the week.

Alana Doherty missed out in her place, while Emma Hansberry was only fit enough for the bench.

For the visitors, new signing World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly started the game on the bench after she incredibly joined Noel King’s side during the week.

The American came out of retirement to sign for the league champions as she wants to add Champions League football to her CV.

Shels, top of the league, were always going to be heavy favourites for this tie given their league form.

But the Bit O’Red ran them close in their first league meeting, with a late Keeva Keenan winner denying Rovers a valuable point at Tolka Park back in April.

With the game live on TV, Rovers were keen to put on a show and with an incredible buzz about the club at the moment, a sizeable crowd turned up to cheer on Rovers.

But Rovers were the ones who started well, and Emma Doherty came close with two minutes on the clock when she was released by Pixie O’Hara, but the linesman spotted an offside.

Megan Smyth-Lynch then dragged her shot wide, before Shauna Fox’s header was just over the bar as the visitors started to take control.

It was one way traffic, and the Dubliners took the lead on 12 minutes.

Smyth-Lynch’s corner was nodded past Mahon with precision by captain Pearl Slattery, making it 1-0.

Again, Shels continued to dominate possession after the goal, and they doubled their lead on 18 minutes.

A dubious free-kick was awarded on the edge of the box, and a confident Alex Kavanagh sent it through the hands of Mahon in the Rovers goals, the Mayo native will certainly feel as though she should have done better.

Feeney was forced into a change then on 34 minutes when Ruth Monaghan was forced off, with Sarah Kiernan coming on in her place.

It appeared as though Shels would head into the break holding that 2-0 lead, and comfortably so, until injury time when Rovers pulled one back.

Rovers were seeing joy with the ball in behind the Shels defence, and they were likely going to need the Shels defence to shut off to get a goal.

A long ball from Helen Monghan took an awkward bounce in the Shels half and made its way to McGuinness who chased it down and released the ball as Amanda Budden left her line to try defend the shot.

You could hear a pin drop in The Showgrounds as everyone waited to see if the shot was in, and the celebrations were loud as the ball crept in at the far post to halve the deficit at half-time.

Rovers started the second half brightly, and were back on level terms on 55 minutes. Amy Boyle Carr won the ball in midfield and picked out the run of Doherty who needed no invitation to work the ball forward.

The 18-year-old picked out her spot and confidently tucked past Budden to bring Rovers back into the game.

Noel King shuffled his pack on the hour mark, but much to his shock the Bit O'Red went ahead just seconds after he made three changes.

Lauren Boles’ clearance from defence reached Doherty who beat three defenders shooting into the net, stunning Shelbourne with 30 minutes left.

They might be new to the league, but this Rovers side is full of confidence, and that was clear on 63 minutes when Pixie O’Hara danced her way forward with great footwork, shaking off opponents right, left and centre before shooting. Her effort took a smack off the crossbar, unfortunately for Feeney’s side.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Kerri O’Hara (Jessica Casey, 73), Orna O’Dowd, Ruth Monaghan (Sarah Kiernan, 34), Helen Monaghan, Leah Kelly, Lauren Boles, Amy Boyle-Carr, Paula McGrory (Katie Melly, 94), Gemma McGuinness (Emma Hansberry, 73), Emma Doherty (Fiona Doherty, 85).

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden, Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox, Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle (Lia O’Leary, 85), Keeva Keenan (Heather O’Reilly, 60), Rachel Graham, Emma Starr (Izzy Glennon, 78), Alex Kavanagh (Noelle Murray, 60), Megan Smyth-Lynch (Abbi Larkin, 60), Jessie Stapleton.

Referee: Declan Toland.