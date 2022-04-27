Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley praises David Cawley’s brilliant workrate

Dane Massey and Ryan Brennan combine to clear a Sligo Rovers corner kick during Saturday evening's Premier Division match at The Showgrounds. Picture: Carl Brennan

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley says the demands of full-time football and the lure of a better pay day at other clubs are the main reasons the club has struggled to land their bigger transfer targets in recent times.

Speaking after Rovers’ late win over Drogheda United at the Showgrounds on Saturday, the Bit O’Red boss was responding to comments made by his former player Conan Byrne on an RTÉ podcast.

Byrne, who played under Buckley at Sporting Fingal and St Patrick’s Athletic, said Sligo’s geographical location hinders their chances of signing top talent from within the league.

Buckley said that Sligo’s financial situation restricts the type of player they can afford but agreed that the two and half hour journey from the east coast, where the majority of the domestic talent is based, also plays a part in how players decide where they want to go.

“If there’s more money elsewhere then you’ll find players will go there”, Buckley said.

“Whether you’re playing in Sligo, Dublin or Hong Kong you’ll find that. I spoke to a few players who didn’t sign for us in the winter and they didn’t sign for different reasons.

“One of them being that they had to move family up.

“We’re full time here in Sligo and we need players here all the time. So they may not want to move family, it may be financial but I’m happy with the players I’ve brought in and I believe we’ll get better with those players as we improve the pitch and we get the players up to speed”, he said.

On the game itself, Buckley said the win over a plucky Drogheda was fully deserved but should have been a little more comfortable.

He also questioned referee Damien MacGraith’s decision to award Drogheda a first half penalty.

“We controlled the game as it wore on and I think if anyone was going to score a winner it was going to be us”, the Dubliner continued.

“Aidan (Keena) doesn’t miss many penalties, but it happens and I’m happy with Aidan as he’s done really well and worked really hard.

“The way things have been going, they’ve been given a penalty which was never a penalty.

“Ed has two hands on the ball and their player literally falls over Ed and the ball. We’ve then missed a penalty and have given away an own goal.

“That sort of stuff can be difficult to deal with but in fairness, the lads dug in.

“I know they had a man sent off but I think we still deserved the win. We just need to get better at certain things, particularly with delivering chances. We had one or two in the second half after they had a lad sent off. But nonetheless, we need to get better in the final third.”

The Rovers boss had a special word for captain David Cawley who followed up a dominating performance against Finn Harps on Easter Monday with a fine two goal display on Saturday.

“I can’t remember us starting like that before but it was a great couple of goals from Dave”, Buckley beamed.

“He is a great player. He’s come in last week against Finn Harps and really worked hard.

“He knows the role in relation to what position he’s playing and he did it really well and long may that continue.

“In training, he’s one of the better ones from a finishing point of view, he’s fantastic.

“He’s scoring goals left, right and centre but he just needed to find himself in goal-scoring positions in matches and that’s a different picture.

“You could see tonight, his finishing is top quality.”

Next up for Rovers is the visit of Shamrock Rovers to the Showgrounds this Friday night.

Buckley knows a much more rounded performance is required if Rovers are to topple the champions. “The pitch has improved slightly recently give or take a few bad bounces of the ball”, he concluded.

“Nonetheless, it’ll be a different game against them. I watched the Bohs game and they did well, but that said, we’ve played well against them the last few seasons and have a reasonable record. We just need to be a bit better than we were against Drogheda.”

Sligo Rovers take on Shamrock Rovers this Friday in The Showgrounds. Kick-of is 7:45pm.