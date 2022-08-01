Sligo

Sligo Rovers boss John Russell blasts cup defeat to Wexford as ‘unacceptable’

Kailin Barlow on the ball for Sligo Rovers. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Kailin Barlow on the ball for Sligo Rovers. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Jessica Farry

Sligo Rovers’ preparations for this week’s big European game against Viking took a hit on Sunday as the Bit O’Red were knocked out of the FAI Cup at the first hurdle by First Division side Wexford, and manager John Russell wasn’t mincing his words in the aftermath.

The Rovers boss blasted his side’s defeat as ‘unacceptable’ on a night where he felt they didn’t perform in front of their own fans.

