Sligo Rovers boss John Russell blasts cup defeat to Wexford as ‘unacceptable’

Sligo Rovers’ preparations for this week’s big European game against Viking took a hit on Sunday as the Bit O’Red were knocked out of the FAI Cup at the first hurdle by First Division side Wexford, and manager John Russell wasn’t mincing his words in the aftermath.

The Rovers boss blasted his side’s defeat as ‘unacceptable’ on a night where he felt they didn’t perform in front of their own fans.

Rovers went ahead in the second half through Aidan Keena, but former player Dinny Corcoran made it 1-1 on 80 minutes, with the game going to extra-time.

Russell brought on the big guns for extra-time, but still couldn’t get a second, and it was Ian Ryan’s side who went through as they were grateful for a rare Luke McNicholas mistake, from which Ger Short scored to make it 2-1.

“A really frustrating night,” Russell fumed afterwards.

“The way the game finished, we never really threatened them.

“For us to be at home, on the front foot, even in extra-time I felt we had enough players, with the subs that came on, enough quality on the pitch to go and win the game in extra-time.

“Obviously it’s a mistake and you go 2-1 down, but it’s not good enough.

“We shouldn’t be losing to a First Division team who are mid-table, yes they’ve got good players but with the level we’re at and the level they’re at, it’s unacceptable.”

Although attention has largely been focused on their European adventures, Russell says that shouldn’t have come into it on Sunday.

The former Rovers player had plans of going far in the tournament, and now believes he has a lot of work to do with his side.

“It (Europe) shouldn’t be a factor. We had our blip against UCD after the Bala game, that was the challenge today to come in and go and win this tie.

“The FAI Cup is a huge tournament, it’s one we want to be getting into, you want to be targeting getting to the latter stages of it.

“This club has huge history in it, to go out in the first round is miles off it. It’s not good enough. We have an awful lot of work to do. We see that performance there, that performance there shows me that we have a long way to go.”

Three academy players were handed first starts, but even with the six changes made by the Rovers boss, he still believes they should have been able to see off Wexford with ease.

“We started a couple of the kids who started their first game for the club. In fairness we were 1-0 up when they were on the pitch, so they did well.

“It’s a poor goal that we conceded in the 90 minutes. They have a couple of players who can hurt you. In these games you need to get the second goal, we had one or two chances to go 2-0 up, if you don’t get it you’re always liable.

“They got the equaliser, I still wasn’t panicking. Obviously I was disappointed but I thought going into extra-time we’d get stronger as the game went on.

“We’re a full-time professional outfit, we should be steam-rolling them in the second half of extra-time. We’ve given away a crap goal and it’s cost us.”

A concern for Russell is that his side are losing games they are expecting to win. Namely, UCD at home, Bala Town at home and now Wexford.

“It’s definitely a trend. It’s something we’re going to have to look at and analyse when it’s put up to us to go and break teams down, we have a lot of possession but we didn’t create enough chances, didn’t work their keeper.

“We spoke about it at half-time, we’d only one or two crosses in the box. We should be peppering their goal, it’s definitely something we need to improve on.”