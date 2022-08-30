Sligo Rovers’ battle for top four continues after victory over Dundalk

Sligo Rovers picked up their first win in three whilst putting a significant dent in Dundalk’s title hopes as the Bit O’Red overcame the ten-man Lilywhites at the Showgrounds on Monday evening.

Rovers were on top in the opening half but couldn’t carve a way past Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard despite the numerical advantage after Darragh Leahy was dismissed on 23 minutes.

An Andy Boyle own goal on 57 minutes broke the deadlock and was followed by Frank Liivak’s first goal for Rovers as John Russell’s side kept their first clean sheet in three games.

Struggling recently on the domestic scene with just one win from their last five in league and cup, a Rovers side in need of points made two changes from their derby defeat to Finn Harps. Max Mata and Karl O’Sullivan making way for the experienced Greg Bolger and Estonian international Liivak respectively.

Following an energy-sapping extra-time win over Wexford in the FAI Cup last week, Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell brought Leahy, Alfie Lewis, Ryan O’Kane, John Mountney and John Martin all back into the fold.

During an eventful opening half, it was the home side who produced the more promising start.

Top scorer Aidan Keena had the ball in the net five minutes in, but Liivak had strayed into an offside position in the build-up. While Will Fitzgerald failed to make the most of a poor pass from Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard seconds later.

Rovers were almost the architects of their own downfall on nine minutes when a Shane Blaney mis-hap allowed John Martin in. Goalkeeper Luke McNicholas saving his defender’s blushes as he got across to keep out Martin’s low effort from the angle.

The game’s big talking point arrived on 23 minutes when, trying to track Keena’s run, Leahy stumbled and fell onto a through ball from Paddy Kirk. Deciding Leahy was the last man, referee John McLoughlin issued Leahy with a straight red after consulting with both his fourth official and assistant on the Jinks’ Avenue side, who had noticed Leahy had controlled the ball with his hand.

Kirk bolted a first time drive narrowly past Sheppard’s post on 26 minutes, shortly before Lewis Banks fired wide after some trickery at the edge of the visitor’s penalty area. While there were further half-chances for both Kirk and Keena before the interval.

The half-time break seemed to take the wind out of the Sligo sails as ten-man Dundalk did the majority of the pressing after the re-start. But Russell’s side were gifted the lead on 57 minutes.

Keena’s initial effort was repelled by Sheppard, but the Mullingar man’s tenacity paid off as he won the ball back before Fitzgerald’s cross bounced off the unfortunate Boyle and beyond Sheppard.

Only minutes on the pitch, Rovers’ Max Mata pulled an effort across the face of goal on the hour as Sligo looked to hit their opponents with a second sucker-punch.

O’Donnell introduced the heavy artillery from the bench in the shape of Robbie Benson and David McMillan on 65 minutes and this rejuvenated the Oriel Park side for a short time. However, the closest they could come to an equaliser was on 73 minutes when John Mountney fizzed an effort across Luke McNicholas’ goal. Rovers settled the tie seven minutes from time. Substitute Kailin Barlow involved with a super looping ball over the top to Keena, who laid the ball into the path of Liivak. The Estonian shooting to the roof of the net to open his Rovers account.

Banks should have added to Rovers’ tally on 88 minutes, but the full back got Keena’s squared ball stuck between his feet one yard out, allowing Sheppard time to recover.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney (Cameron Evans 39), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Robbie Burton (Kailin Barlow 77), Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan 77), Adam McDonnell (Max Mata 58); Frank Liivak, Will Fitzgerald; Aidan Keena.

Dundalk: Nathan Sheppard; Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Joe Adams (Keith Ward 80); John Mountney (Runar Hauge 80), Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett (Robbie Benson 65), Alfie Lewis, Steven Bradley (David McMillan 65); Ryan O’Kane; John Martin (Sam Bone 30).

Referee: John McLoughlin.