Sligo Rovers announce departure of manager Liam Buckley

John Russell will take charge of the team.
Liam Buckley has departed his role as Sligo Rovers manager ‘by mutual consent’ a club statement of Sunday morning.
Buckley departs after a poor run of form has seen the Bit O’Red drop to sixth in the table.
Rovers were beaten 2-1 by Bohemian at Dalymount Park on Friday night, you can read Buckley’s post match thoughts here in what was one of his final interviews as Rovers boss.
His tenure at Rovers will be seen as a successful one, bringing back European football for two consecutive years.
The search for a manager begins, with John Russell taking over as interim boss.
The club statement said:
Liam was appointed at the end of 2018 ahead of the 2019 League of Ireland season in which the club finished in 7th place as well as reaching an FAI Cup Semi Final.In 2020, European football was secured for the first time since 2014 by finishing in fourth position as well as reaching our second FAI Cup Semi Final in as many seasons.In 2021, our highest league finish since 2013 was achieved by finishing third, once again ensuring European football for this coming summer.Rovers currently sit in 6th position in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after seventeen games.Club Chairman Tommy Higgins:‘’Liam came to the club in 2019 and directed us to securing two seasons of European football since, which is the aim for the club each season.Liam carried himself with great dignity throughout, with his experience and knowledge of the league of Ireland being a great asset and his style of football being pleasing on the eye for our supporters.We wish to send our unreserved thanks to Liam for his commitment during his time and we wish him all the best for the future’’Assistant manager John Russell will take interim charge of the Bit O’ Red squad, starting with tomorrow’s home game with Derry City FC.