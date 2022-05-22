Sligo Rovers announce departure of manager Liam Buckley

Liam Buckley during his time as Sligo Rovers manager. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Liam Buckley has departed his role as Sligo Rovers manager ‘by mutual consent’ a club statement of Sunday morning.

Buckley departs after a poor run of form has seen the Bit O’Red drop to sixth in the table.

Rovers were beaten 2-1 by Bohemian at Dalymount Park on Friday night, you can read Buckley’s post match thoughts here in what was one of his final interviews as Rovers boss.

His tenure at Rovers will be seen as a successful one, bringing back European football for two consecutive years.

The search for a manager begins, with John Russell taking over as interim boss.

The club statement said: