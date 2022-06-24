Sligo Rovers’ allocation for away leg against Bala Town sells out; fans left frustrated by technical issues

Sligo Rovers’ allocation of 300 tickets for the away leg against Bala Town at Park Hall sold out within minutes on Thursday evening.

Rovers were given an initial allocation of 300, which is around 30% of the ground’s seated capacity – a generous move from Bala Town who are only obliged to give 5% as per UEFA rules.

The ticket sales process was anything but smooth, with Bala Town forced to release a statement after fans were left frustrated as they were unable to log on and buy tickets at 6.30pm, the time at which Bala Town had said they would go on sale.

Those who expressed an interest in purchasing tickets last week were to receive a unique code, and after three attempts they finally received the code.

But some Sligo Rovers fans posted on social media about losing out on tickets, as by the time they received their unique code, the 300 tickets had all sold out.

Bala Town’s twitter account was inundated with messages from frustrated Rovers fans, particularly as it took so long for the issues experienced to be resolved before the tickets eventually did go on sale.

Sligo Rovers said: "We have been notified that our allocation of 300 tickets has sold out. Please be patient as we will work and consult with Bala over the coming days to see if they can increase this allocation. Tickets for the away leg are outside the control of Sligo Rovers FC.”

A statement released by Bala Town in the aftermath of the fiasco read as follows:

First and foremost, we would like to apologise to all supporters who have had issues purchasing tickets for our UECL 1QR First Leg tie. We understand your frustrations, however we would like to make everyone aware, this ticketing system is NOT managed by Bala Town, therefore we have no power over the management of the system. We urge any supporters who have experienced issues regarding already purchased tickets, to contact 'Ticketpass' through their Customer Support on their website at https://ticketpass.org/ We would also like to extend our apologies to those who had issues accessing the email which included the unique code, this is an error on our behalf as we were unaware of the time delay which would be implemented when sending the email out. Currently, all AWAY tickets are sold out after the sale this evening. Due to a number of away supporters managing to retrieve the unique code for the home tickets, we have been forced to stop all sales for the rest of the evening. If away supporters are found to have purchased a home ticket, their ticket will be invalid and you will not be granted entry to the stadium. The club will issue an update across our social media platforms as to when more tickets will be made available.

The Welsh Premier side released a further statement on Friday morning apologising for the issues faced by those who were attempting to buy tickets for the game which takes place on July 7th at TNS’ ground is Oswestry.