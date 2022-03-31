Sligo Rovers’ Aidan Keena wins player of the month award

Aidan Keena with his SSE Airtricity League/SWI Player of The Month Award for March. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ Aidan Keena has been awarded the SSE Airtricity League/SWI Player of The Month award for March.

Keena has scored five goals so far this season, four of those coming in the month of March, including a hat-trick against Finn Harps.

The 22-year-old is the top scorer in the league at present, impressing since joining the Bit O’Red ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“I’m delighted to win the award,” Keena said. “It’s been a good start to the season for us and I’ve chipped in with a few goals.

“I worked with Liam [Buckley] before at St Pat’s and I get on with him well, so I had no worries coming up here and I’ve fitted in brilliantly with the lads in the dressing room.”

The former Ireland U21 international arrived at the Showgrounds from Falkirk in January, and he has gone some way to filling the void left by Johnny Kenny’s move to Celtic.

“It was a big loss when Johnny left and Sligo Rovers fans would have been looking to see how we were going to get goals, but I’ve had a good start so hopefully I can keep that going and they won’t be too worried,” Keena added.

“One of my aims for this season is the Golden Boot, but there are only six games gone and it’s a long season ahead.”

Derry City midfielder Will Patching finished second in the voting, while Cork City’s Aaron Bolger was third.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Kristen Sample has been nominated for Women’s National League Player of The Month for March.