Sligo Rovers AGM: The talking points

Tuesday night’s annual general meeting of Sligo Rovers members was a largely positive meeting, with the club’s finances a particular highlight on the night.

The club’s plans to move forward with the masterplan were outlined in great detail, with Chairman Tommy Higgins confirming that they hope to apply for planning permission by the summer time.

Below are some of the talking points from the meeting.

Finances

Treasurer David Rowe confirmed that the club recorded a surplus of €199,000 in 2021, this figure does not include the transfer fees received for Johnny Kenny and John Mahon, those will be included in the 2022 accounts.

This is an ‘extremely strong result’, Rowe declared, considering the two years previous when the club had to make do with very few fans at games due to Covid restrictions.

Fundraising throughout 2021 came to €258,258, which is ‘an extraordinary figure’ added Rowe, considering people faced their own difficulties as a result of Covid-19.

This figure was down on the previous year, but understandably so.

Rowe confirmed that the club currently owes €65,000, ‘which realistically we could pay off now if we wanted to’, he said. This is down from €80,000 the previous year.

Expenditure increased significantly throughout 2021. Player salary and expenses, including bonuses for qualification for Europe increased from €458,000 in 2020 to €674,000 in 2021.

Management and coaching expenses also increased by €80,000, and there was also an increase in match day expenses, medical costs and insurance.

The club spent €80,000 on rent which Rowe confirmed was mainly rental accommodation for players, and other factors too.

“The better the standard of player, the less you can put them into shared accommodation,” he said.

Rowe said the club’s sound financial status was helped by FAI and government supports, alongside fundraising and qualification for Europe.

“This means we have survived and thrived for the last two years,” he said.

A budget of €1.8m has been set for 2022, up from €1.7m in 2021.

The supports that were in place are now gone, and “it’s back to normal time,” said Rowe.

There will be many challenges in the future, including wage inflation throughout the league which means the same players will cost more money. Rowe added that this is felt throughout the league, and not just a Sligo Rovers problem.

He concluded: “Our model is different and unique. I’m honoured to be up here presenting these figures which are the cumulative effort of a lot of people, a lot of whom are volunteers.

“Extraordinary times, who would have said Sligo Rovers would end up making over 300,000 in profits over two years? (the club also made a slight profit in 2021).

“The challenges are greater into the future tan they have been over the last two years. But, on a positive note we’re starting from a really strong position this year.”

Chairman Tommy Higgins said: “We’re getting world class financial support for the club on a voluntary basis from David. It’s incredible. If we don’t have tight control on finances we’re doomed. We’re not going to rest on our laurels, we know we’re going to go into the headwinds this season.”

Masterplan

Sligo Rovers unveiled their masterplan in June 2021, an ‘ambitious’ plan says Chairman Tommy Higgins.

“We have to move our sources of income beyond the traditional and keep the traditional going as well,” David Rowe said of the masterplan.

He confirmed that of the €199,000 surplus recorded by the club in 2021, around €98,000 of that will go towards securing planning permission for the first stage of the plan.

The club will require significant fundraising to cover the cost of the next stage then.

Rowe said: “The club currently has the finances to go to get detailed drawings to get planning permission. Of the surplus, €98,000 is going to go into securing planning permission. That’s a good thing.

“There’s a further stage where we have to go out to tender, and the cost could be anything around the €250,000 mark, there just wouldn’t be the reserves without slashing our budget.

“We won’t be going out to our supporters on the first bit, but we will on the second bit.”

Mark Cummins said: “The Masterplan was met with great publicity and excitement. It caught the imagination of everyone. We were granted planning permission for new floodlights along the Jinks Avenue stand. We’re waiting to hear if our application for sports capital grant will be successful. It’s a sports grant with a ceiling of around €300,000, looked for upgrade of floodlights and works to Jinks Avenue stand, including public toilets and changing facilities for female referees.

“This is a huge step for the club, and only cause of the current finances that we have the confidence to take this step.”

Under this current planning application, the club will look to put a roof on the Pet Stop stand, and other small upgrade works.

The club has applied for grants and is hoping to move the plan further this year. Cummins added that works being carried out on the Jinks Avenue stand are structural to ensure the stand meetings the licensing requirements for the next few years.

The club continues to engage with Sligo County Council, government agencies and other agencies in order to secure funding and proceed with the masterplan.

Chairman Tommy Higgins said: “We want to make sure the whole stadium is covered, I believe we can attract more people. It’s to bring in more money, not a vanity project.

“In my time in the entertainment business, if you upgrade facilities crowds will increase.”

Streaming income

When asked by Sligo Rovers fan Aidan Mannion about the streaming services which will increase in price in 2022 due to the lack of a season pass, David Rowe informed the meeting that the club raised €51,000 from streaming, with a profit of €32,000 after production costs were taken into account.

“It would have paid a player’s salary for the year. That will continue,” Rowe said.

Gambling sponsorship

Following a query from fan and member Shane Carr, David Rowe confirmed that the club turned down a major sponsorship opportunity from a gambling company ‘the season just ended and the year before’.

Rowe added that the club is close to formalizing a policy where the club will not accept any sponsorship from gambling companies, including pitchside signage.

2022 season

First team manager Liam Buckley addressed the meeting. Buckley said he is ‘delighted’ with the players he has signed so far. Buckley said: “I’m excited about the potential of this group of players, we need to realise that potential on the pitch”.

He added: “We’re still in the mix for another couple of players, hoping to get them over the line, another guy on trial with us at the minute, he’s doing well. There’s probably another three or four to bring in.

“It was unfortunate John Mahon and Johnny Kenny got sold, it was unfortunate they had to go. As a club we have to move on. Still trying to bring group together. It will be a dog rough season for everybody going forward, only have to look at what other clubs are doing. But I’m excited about the potential.”

Of pre-season, Buckley said: “We’ve played three friendlies. Gone ok, pre-season is about getting everyone fit. I can’t compliment the lads enough. Another ten days to go until we get to Bohs, I’m very pleased. It’ll be a difficult season and I want to do the best we can do. The club is community owned and funded and we have a responsibility to do as best we can. I do appreciate you patience on it, we will get there.”

Addresses from Secretary and CEO

Secretary Brendan Lacken said: “We’re all justifiably proud of Liam, his backroom team and the squad qualifying for Europe for a second consecutive season. It builds on steady progress under Liam.

Lacken highlighted the club’s work in developing the women’s side of the club further in 2021.

“At last year’s AGM we welcomed the fact we had an Under 19 girls team, and we spoke of our aspiration to have a senior women’s team in the not too distant future. We are proud to have a women’s senior team competing in the league this year.

“As a community club we should be proud of the fact we have a pathway for girls. We all need to be patient with Steve (Feeney) and his squad. I look forward to seeing Steve and team participating in league. It was very encouraging to see such a large crowd at the first friendly against Conn Rangers.”

Lacken paid tribute to Martin McDonald, Sandra Healy and the licensing team, alongside Stephen Gilroy and Rory Houston who stepped away from the committee.

He also thanked the staff of the Showgrounds who help in the everyday running of the club.

CEO Colin Feehily reflected on 2021: “Since last year, we qualified for Europe. This was a magnificent achievement from Liam and the squad.

“We introduced the u19 women’s team who had an impressive season, reaching the shield final. We began discussions at club level regarding the need for senior team, thanks to IT Sligo, staff and management staff, we are delighted to be part of the Women’s National League. It’s important for us as club to grow this team in the coming years.”

With around 150 players currently registered with the club, Feehily added that the demand on staff and volunteers has increased again with the addition of another team.

“Running costs, the academy and senior teams, meals before games, and then after games at all levels. We have to feed players.

“After bread and butter fundraisers, we’re looking for associate sponsors again, match and match ball sponsors are all available. I’d like to thank all the club staff and volunteers for their hard work over the last year.

“I look forward to the coming season. I know Liam and the team are working hard and hopefully we have another successful season.

Tommy Higgins added: “Colin probably works the hardest of anyone at the club.”

Women’s National League side

Steve Feeney, manager of the senior WNL side was unable to attend the meeting due to training, but penned the following letter.

“While there may be some tough days ahead for us as a group, as we enter the league and try to get up to the speed of the more experienced teams, we are all very excited about the challenge ahead and can't wait to represent Rovers in the Women’s National League.

“I'd like to thank the club for trusting me with this opportunity, and it's a position I'm very proud to have and one I will work extremely hard to stay in. The club have really got behind the Women's team in so many ways so far and I'd like to thank them for this support and in particular Colin Feehily and Conor O'Grady who have been so supportive of myself and our plans in these early stages.

“I look forward to working with the lads and the club in the coming months. We held a trial day just over five weeks ago to raise awareness in Sligo and the surrounding counties to see if there were many players, we weren't already aware of and while Covid impacted attendance on the day it was a starting point in terms of putting a squad together.

“Over those few weeks, with many phone calls, meetings and training sessions I'm delighted we now find ourselves in a position of having 14 senior players signed for the 2022 season.

“We are hopeful of adding at least a couple more senior players before the season starts. Of the players signed we have a lot of players who have limited or no experience of the national league which will mean they need time to adapt to the league, however we have also signed players who are current or ex underage internationals so we are trying to build a team that will be exciting to watch as we hope the Rovers faithful will get behind this team!

“Of our senior players we have 4 who are over 25 years of age, with the remaining players being aged between 17 and 22, this added to the current underage players in the club gives us great optimism for the growth of this team in the coming seasons.

“One thing that is very clear in my dealings with all the players is we will have a group who are extremely proud to represent Sligo Rovers on a national stage!”

As Chairman Tommy Higgins concluded the meeting he added: “The onus is on everyone to keep this going,” as Rovers nears its 100th anniversary.

The club’s auditors Mulhern Leonard & Associates were approved for the coming year.

The election of the club’s management committee for 2022 then took place. Six members stood down as per the constitution of the club, with four re-elected unopposed. Licencing officer Stephen Gilroy and media officer Rory Houston did not seek re-election this year.

Kathy Burke and Conor Rushe were nominated for the committee and replaced the two outgoing members. Tributes were paid to the two outgoing committee members for their contribution to the club over a period of years.