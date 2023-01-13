Sligo natives Haran and Monaghan re-sign for Bit O’Red

As Sligo Rovers return to pre-season for the new SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season, the squad is beginning to fill up with the latest re-signings.

Local players Helen Monaghan and Aife Haran have committed ahead of the new season, following the news last week that Mayo’s Amy Roddy would also be staying on.

Monaghan has been part of the club’s academy and was a key player for the Under 19 team in 2022 as well as an important part of Steve Feeney’s senior squad in the club’s first Women’s National League season.

Helen spent time at Sligo/Leitrim youth level with local club Yeats United before joining The Bit O’ Red in 2019, meaning she will go into her fifth season at The Showgrounds in 2023.

Manager Steve Feeney said: “I am happy that Helen has agreed to re-sign with us this season. She proved to be a hugely influential player for the Under 19 team last year and was very important to us also at senior level, making a number of impressive performances.

"Helen has plenty of talent and we’re looking forward to seeing her progress at the club over the coming months and years.”

Monaghan said: “I am delighted to be signing with Sligo Rovers for the coming season. After playing with the academy for several seasons I am thrilled to get to sign for the senior team.

"I am really looking forward to the season and to continue to develop as a team.”

Versatile midfielder was part of the club’s first ever Under-17 Women’s National League side, before moving on to play for Athlone Town and ultimately ending up back at The Showgrounds in the summer transfer window last season, going on to become a consistent performer between then and the end of the season.

The Ballinacarrow native started her football with Strand Celtic at the age of eight and played up as far as Under 18 level.

Haran won seven league medals with Strand, while also representing Sligo/Leitrim Emerging Talent squads, and represented Connacht at Under 15 level.

The midfielder spent two years with the Rovers’ Under 17s team and scored the club’s first goal in the underage Women’s National League as she scored versus Peamount United.

"I’m delighted to be re-signing with Sligo Rovers and looking forward to the 2023 season,” Haran said.

"I think it’ll be important that we use last year’s experience to push on and gain more consistency throughout the season.

"Steve and his management team have a vision for success and I’m excited to work with them again.”

Feeney added: “Aife is a player we wanted to bring in earlier than last July but, we had to wait and we were excited to be able to bring her back to The Showgrounds.

"We’re really happy she is with us now for the full season as her quality will help us throughout 2023.

"Aife is a local who had to go play her senior football outside of Sligo until Rovers were in a position to begin life in the league and now that we can provide this platform for these players, that is what it’s all about.”